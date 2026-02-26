Tesla Model 3 Gets a Long-Awaited Interior Glow-Up, Leaked Documents Confirm

Tesla might be pouring energy into a Cybercab and the Optimus robot, but the automaker hasn’t abandoned its core lineup. A new leak suggests the 2026 Model 3 is slated to receive some notable interior upgrades borrowed from the latest Model Y. The changes, uncovered in the company’s backend configurator and parts catalog, point to a cabin that feels more premium.

The leaked information, which currently applies to EU and Asia-Pacific variants of the sedan, suggests a shift in materials and technology. While Tesla’s public-facing focus has seemed to drift toward futuristic projects, these updates indicate a continued effort to refine its mass-market electric vehicle. The modifications, though subtle, appear designed to address common owner complaints and enhance the overall in-car experience.

A More Premium Feel for the Headliner

One of the most tactile changes coming to the 2026 Model 3 involves the headliner. According to the leak, the light grey fabric headliner, which has been known to show dirt easily, is being retired. Not a Tesla App reports that the updated vehicle will feature a black, Alcantara-style headliner instead.

This upgrade is confirmed by the interior code IN3PB, which stands for Interior 3 Premium Black. In the past, this specific code referred to the standard black interior finish for Premium models. Now, however, the code is linked directly to the darker, more premium headliner material, a feature the Model Y already benefits from. The change is a straightforward quality-of-life improvement aimed at giving the cabin a sleeker and more durable finish.

Tesla Model 3 Interior – © Tesla

A Sharper, Slightly Larger Central Display

The centerpiece of the interior refresh is undoubtedly the new infotainment screen. The leak reveals that the current 15.4-inch touch display will be replaced. The parts catalog lists a new code, Display_16_QHD, which was previously exclusive to the Model Y. This confirms a move to a 16-inch touchscreen.

The upgrade isn’t just about physical size; the resolution is getting a significant boost. The current Model 3’s display offers a resolution of 1920×1200 (HD). The new 16-inch panel will feature a sharper 2560×1440 (QHD) resolution, which promises improved pixel density for a crisper image. This enhancement aims to make everything from navigation to in-car gaming more immersive for occupants.

Tesla Model 3 – © Tesla

Subtle Dimensional Changes for Better Visibility

Beyond the boost in diagonal inches and resolution, the new screen brings with it a slightly altered shape. The current display measures 15.4 inches diagonally, with specific dimensions of 13.06 inches in width and 8.16 inches in height. The new 16-inch screen will measure 13.95 inches across and 7.84 inches from top to bottom.

This change means the new screen is actually a bit wider and, crucially, a bit shorter than its predecessor. This subtle adjustment in proportions is said to provide fractionally more forward visibility for the driver. In terms of total real estate, the new display area works out to 109.39 square inches, a modest increase from the current 106.59 square inches.

The leak, while detailed, did not uncover a specific release date for these updates. It also remains to be seen whether these enhancements will result in a price bump for the sedan. Given that the data was first applied to the EU and Asia-Pacific regions, a rollout for the U.S. and other markets will likely follow a bit later.