Tesla Unveils Its Cheapest Cybertruck Ever, but Elon Musk Says It Will Be Gone in 10 Days

The announcement places the stainless steel pickup back in the spotlight after months of fluctuating prices and shifting trims. While the new entry-level version undercuts previous configurations, its short availability window raises questions about how long buyers will have access to the reduced rate.

Tesla launched the Cybertruck above its originally promised $40,000 price tag, and the model has since undergone several pricing adjustments. The latest move makes this the lowest starting price for the truck to date, though it may not be permanent.

A New Entry-Level Cybertruck at $61,985

The new dual-motor, all-wheel-drive Cybertruck starts at $61,985, a figure that includes Tesla’s $1,995 destination fee. According to Motor1, Tesla CEO Elon Musk wrote on X that the price would be available “only for the next 10 days,” without clarifying what the cost will be afterward.

The base trim was presented at $59,990 before fees, bringing it under the $60,000 threshold many prospective buyers had anticipated. Musk later told a user on X that the price after the 10-day window would depend “on how much demand we see at this price level.”

Tesla’s website lists the new variant with an estimated range of up to 325 miles. It can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 4.1 seconds and, when equipped with 18-inch wheels, offers a maximum towing capacity of 7,500 pounds and a payload capacity of 2,006 pounds.

Only for the next 10 days https://t.co/82JnvZQGh2 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 20, 2026

Equipment, Options, and Comparison With Other Trims

The entry-level Cybertruck includes two electric motors and all-wheel drive, matching the Premium model’s 4.1-second 0–60 mph time. Still, the Premium version retains higher capability figures, with towing rated at 11,000 pounds and payload at 2,500 pounds, making the new variant $20,000 cheaper but less capable in those specific metrics.

Buyers can add Full Self-Driving (Supervised) as a subscription for $99 per month. Optional 20-inch Core wheels are priced at $2,500, and a Terrestrial Armor Package, which adds underbody protection and heavy-duty rock sliders, costs an additional $3,000.

InsideEVs notes that Tesla recently removed the mandatory “Luxe Package,” which had bundled Full Self-Driving software and contributed to a $15,000 price increase six months ago. That price hike has now been reversed. The publication also reports that the change aligns with Tesla’s shift from offering a perpetual Full Self-Driving license to a subscription-only model.

The new entry-level Cybertruck at $59,990 before fees – © Tesla

Cyberbeast Price Cut and a History of Fluctuating Pricing

Tesla also reduced the price of the tri-motor Cyberbeast by $15,000, bringing it down to $101,985. The Cyberbeast delivers a 0–60 mph time of 2.6 seconds. The automaker had raised the Cyberbeast’s price by $15,000 last August before reversing course with this latest adjustment.

Tesla has previously employed short-lived pricing strategies. The $35,000 Model 3 was available only for a limited run, and pricing changes across Tesla’s lineup have been frequent enough to inspire unofficial tracking tools among fans.

The Cybertruck itself has seen discontinued trims as well. InsideEVs notes that Tesla introduced and later eliminated a rear-wheel-drive-only model last year that cost $10,000 more than the newly announced base variant.

While the $60,000 range price remains well above the $40,000 figure Tesla promised in 2017, roughly $52,750 in 2026 dollars, the current offer represents the most accessible version of the Cybertruck so far, even if its availability is limited to a brief 10-day window.