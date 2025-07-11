Ford Forced to Shut Down Factories and Halt Production as CEO Admits to a ‘Day-by-Day’ Struggle

Ford Motor Co., one of the world’s top auto makers, is now wrestling with a big issue that could really affect how it builds cars. The company has hit a snag in getting rare earth magnet supplies—a key piece in car production. This shortage even forced a temporary shutdown at one of Ford’s factories, showing just how tricky global supply lines can be (think of it as a domino effect in international trade).

The impact of china’s export process on supply chains

At the heart (no pun intended) of Ford’s current pickle is its dependence on rare earth components that mostly come from China. Recently, China rolled out a new export approval process for these materials, leading to delays that trickle down the entire supply chain. This change has made life a lot tougher for companies like Ford, which lean heavily on these parts.

Because of these hold-ups, Ford had to pull the plug on its Explorer sport utility vehicle factory in Chicago for a full week last month. This shutdown really shows how shaky production schedules can be when you’re depending on materials that can get caught up in international rules.

Comments from ford’s top brass

Jim Farley, Ford’s CEO, hasn’t held back about the problems from this supply hiccup. He described the situation as “day to day” and “hand-to-mouth” (meaning they’re constantly walking on eggshells about whether they’ll get the supplies they need). Even though recent US-China trade talks have given him a bit of hope, he admitted that there hasn’t been any real uptick in magnet deliveries.

Farley also mentioned that Ford is in active talks with China’s Ministry of Commerce, submitting applications for export approvals. The catch? These applications are processed one at a time, making the whole process even more of a headache.

US-china trade negotiations and what it means

The rare earth issue isn’t just a supply snag for Ford—it’s also a sticking point in the broader trade talks between the US and China. Not long ago, US President Donald Trump announced a deal with China designed to speed up Beijing’s approval process for export licenses involving rare earths (materials that are not only used in car manufacturing but also in gadgets like iPhones and various tech products).

China’s strong hold on these materials gives it lots of bargaining power in trade talks, turning this issue into a hot topic in negotiations between the two countries.

Money and jobs on the line

Besides messing with production schedules, this situation raises some serious money and job concerns. Ford is busy explaining to both the US government and Chinese officials just how important a steady flow of rare earth magnets is for keeping jobs in the Midwest. As Farley put it, “We’re educating the administration, we’re educating the Chinese leadership about how important these jobs in the Midwest are that are dependent” on this supply chain (an effort to highlight what’s at stake for local workers).

At the end of the day, this isn’t just about Ford—it’s also about thousands of employees whose livelihoods depend on smooth, uninterrupted production. As the company navigates through these tangled trade policies and real-world economic challenges, everyone from industry insiders to local communities is watching closely.