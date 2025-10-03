Costco Members Save Big on GMC EVs: Don’t Miss These Rebates on Hummer EV and Sierra EV – Act Fast

Costco is offering exclusive rebates on GMC’s electric vehicle lineup, giving members the chance to save on models like the Sierra EV, Hummer EV Pickup, and Hummer EV SUV. This limited-time offer runs from October 1, 2025, through January 2, 2026, providing Costco members with significant savings on new vehicle purchases or leases.

In order to qualify for these rebates, customers must hold an active Costco membership, including Gold Star, Business, or Executive, as of September 30, 2025. To take advantage of the offer, members need to register through the Costco Auto Program, receive a savings certificate with a unique promotion code, and present the certificate at participating GMC dealerships.

Rebate Values Based on Membership Tiers

The rebate amounts vary depending on the member’s membership tier. Executive Members are eligible for a $1,250 rebate, while Gold Star and Business Members can receive a $1,000 rebate. According to GM Authority, these rebates are available for all three GMC electric vehicle models included in the promotion: the Sierra EV pickup, Hummer EV Pickup, and Hummer EV SUV. In addition to these rebates, Costco members can combine the savings with other existing manufacturer incentives, increasing the overall value of the offer.

The program is notable for its timing, following the expiration of the federal EV tax credit, which ended in September. As the government’s tax credit program concluded, this Costco initiative provides an alternative savings opportunity for consumers interested in purchasing electric vehicles.

GMC Sierra EV – © GM Authority

Additional Discounts on Vehicle Services

Beyond the vehicle rebates, Costco members also receive a 15% discount on vehicle services at participating service centers. However, certain exclusions apply to specific repairs, including oil changes, airbag replacements, and tire services. This added benefit provides members with savings on maintenance and repairs, further enhancing the value of the rebate program.

The rebate offer for GMC electric vehicles mirrors a similar promotion available for various Chevy EV models, such as the Chevy Blazer EV, Equinox EV, and Silverado EV. These concurrent programs highlight Costco’s broader initiative to encourage electric vehicle adoption while providing additional savings for its members.