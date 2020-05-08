No Comments

GMC Hummer EV Debut Officially Delayed

Hummer fans will have to wait a bit longer to learn more about its electric makeover

Photo: General Motors

As 2020 continues, the list of auto industry delays and cancelations continues to grow. Concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic have pushed a number of reveals and production timelines back, and it looks like this trend isn’t slowing down any time soon. The latest of these delays is GMC’s Hummer EV debut, which will now take place at an unknown date.

Preparing Your GMC Truck for Off-Roading: The ultimate guide

The cancellation of the Hummer EV debut

On April 29, General Motors officially announced that the highly-anticipated Hummer EV debut would be postponed. The new electric Hummer was one of the most long-awaited vehicle debuts of the year, with drivers clamoring for a better look at the re-imagined classic. 2020 has seen GM tease the Hummer EV on multiple occasions, with the most prominent being the “Quiet Resolution” 30-second Super Bowl ad starring LeBron James. While no base price has yet been revealed, the GMC Hummer EV is confirmed to feature 11,500 lb-ft of torque and will be able to produce the equivalent of 1,000 horsepower. The reveal was originally scheduled to take place on May 20, and would’ve likely revealed a great deal more information.

This delay is hardly the first that General Motors has experienced so far this year. The cancellation of the Geneva Motor Show and the postponement of the Cadillac Lyriq’s reveal have also been unfortunate setbacks. That said, GM doesn’t expect the delay to affect the Hummer EV’s development. The company has revealed that progress on the vehicle is currently “on track and undeterred.” They have also stated their commitment to rescheduling the debut until a safer time for all involved.

The New GMC AT4 Lineup is Here! Get a closer look here

The Hummer EV debut may have been pushed back, but GM is committed to making the vehicle a success. Their Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant recently received an investment of $2.2 billion for the production of all-electric trucks and SUVs. When the plant reopens, production on the anticipated Hummer EV will finally commence.