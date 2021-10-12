No Comments

History of the GMC Terrain

The GMC Terrain SUV was introduced to the market right before General Motors decided to discontinue the Pontiac brand in 2010. Since its introduction, the Terrain has received solid sales numbers, making it a consistent contender in the competitive crossover segment.

Award Winner: 2021 Terrain named one of the best cars for camping by U.S. News

Early history and updates

Production for the Terrain began on August 10, 2009, at the General Motors assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ontario. The Terrain’s big debut was at the 2009 New York International Auto Show, allowing it to take the place of the Pontiac Torrent in the United States, becoming the smallest SUV in GMC’s lineup. When it was first introduced, the Terrain was available in four trim levels: SLE-1, SLE-2, SLT-1, and SLT-2, along with a standard 2.4-liter four-cylinder. The high-end Denali trim became an option in the 2013 model year, adding elevated features like chrome trim, a more powerful engine, and updated interior and safety technology.

Since its debut, the Terrain has gone through only two generations, entering the second one in 2018. Updates to the model included rounder styling and removing the bulky wheel arches that gave it a more aggressive appearance. Instead, the Terrain was introduced at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show as a sleeker option with three engines to choose from, standard LED daytime running lights, and a 7-inch touch screen. Available tech options included Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for the first time, as well as Wi-Fi hotspot capability and a surround vision camera system.

2022 GMC Terrain

Photo: GMC

Recent generation

The latest update for the GMC Terrain came in February 2020 when GM unveiled a refreshed version of the SUV. It was slated to go on sale in the middle of that year but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, General Motors announced that the refreshed Terrain would go on sale in summer 2021 as a 2022 model. The 2022 refresh included the first-ever AT4 trim for the crossover, an updated exterior design, and a longer list of standard and available driver-assist safety systems.

As it is still the smallest vehicle available in the GMC lineup — and a popular one at that — it seems likely that the Terrain will continue to thrive in the automotive industry for years to come.