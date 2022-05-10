No Comments

Grand Wagoneer ‘Undisputed’ Add to Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX List

2022 Grand Wagoneer unanimously earns a spot on the 2022 Wards 10 Best Interiors and Best UX lists

Photo: Stellantis

It’s a landslide, folks! The ultra-lux 2022 Grand Wagoneer unanimously earned its spot on the 2022 Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX list, according to Wards Editor Christie Schweinsberg.

“With first-rate, sophisticated materials, such as Blue Agave leather and textured metal trim, plus loads of tech features, including seven stunning high-res screens and an industry-first integration of Amazon Fire TV, the most luxurious Jeep yet is a unanimous choice for a 2022 Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX award,” Schweinsberg wrote.

Luxury + America + Screens + MERICA = 2022 Grand Wagoneer

Settle in and enjoy the ride, y’all

Photo: Stellantis

The all-new Grand Wagoneer, a three-row SUV so luxurious that it’s somehow above and removed from the Jeep name, emphasizes an Americanized approach to premium. The Agave Blue Hero is one of three available leather options, alongside Tupelo/Black and Global Black. These supple leather options, which also trim the doors and center console, work in harmony with American walnut wood and genuine metal trim as well as a suede headliner and pillars.

But materials alone do not a unanimous award-winner make. The 2022 Grand Wagoneer provides an incredibly spacious environment complete with class-leading second- and third-row headroom, the most passenger volume of any three-row SUV in the segment, and more cargo space behind the third row than any competitor. You also get first-class amenities like 25-way power-adjustable front seats and four-zone automatic climate control.

Hope you like screens

Photo: Stellantis

The UX portion of the honor also takes into account infotainment functionality and usability. On this front, the 2022 Grand Wagoneer is once again huge with more than 75 inches of available display area, which includes an articulating lower display for comfort settings and a class-exclusive front-passenger display.

Put it all together and the fact that the 2022 Grand Wagoneer was a unanimous Wards 10 Best honoree? Academic.