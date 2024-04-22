No Comments

Guide to 2024 Chevrolet Traverse Trim Levels

From left, the Traverse RS and Traverse Z71

Photo: Chevrolet

The three-row Traverse has been a familiar and popular presence in Chevrolet’s SUV lineup for 15 years. The next-generation 2024 Traverse recently arrived at dealerships with a new look and a full slate of new features. Here’s a guide to this model’s four trim levels — and the key features and design elements you can expect from each one.

LS

Despite its entry-level status, the LS trim boasts a long list of advanced features and premium design elements. The exterior shows off 18-inch machined-face aluminum wheels, LED headlamps, and heated side mirrors with integrated turn indicators. The new presence-based AutoSense power liftgate is included as well.

The interior of the LS comes with tri-zone automatic climate control, a heated and wrapped steering wheel, heated front seats, and premium cloth seats for eight passengers. A 17.7-inch center touch screen pairs with an 11-inch digital driver display, providing access to Google built-in services, navigation, connected apps, and a Wi-Fi hotspot.

Perhaps most notably, the LS comes standard with a wide-ranging suite of updated safety and driver-assistance technologies. These include:

Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking

Front Pedestrian and Bicyclist Braking

LED Reflective Windshield Collision Alert

Side Bicyclist Alert

Rear Pedestrian Alert

Reverse Automatic Braking

Blind Zone Steering Assist

Rear Cross Traffic Braking

Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning

Safety Alert Seat

Traffic Sign Recognition and Speed Limit Assist

Rear Park Assist

HD Surround Vision

LT

The LT trim offers a handful of feature upgrades, mostly inside the cabin. A seven-passenger configuration comes standard, along with an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat and SmartSlide second-row seating. Wireless phone charging and a 120-volt power outlet are included as well. On the exterior, the LT trim adds roof-mounted side rails.

The Traverse Z71

Photo: Chevrolet

Z71

The Z71 trim is new to the Traverse lineup for 2024, and all-terrain performance is its top priority. To this end, Z71 comes equipped with Advanced Twin-Clutch AWD, Hill Descent Control, and an off-road suspension. It also features a skid plate, tow hooks, and all-terrain tires. For extra on-road capability, the Z71 gets a standard Trailering Package with a heavy-duty cooling system, Hitch Guidance with Hitch View, and a hitch that allows for up to 5,000 pounds of towing capacity.

The Traverse RS

Photo: Chevrolet

RS

As the top trim in the Traverse lineup, RS goes all-in on style and sportiness. The exterior displays high-gloss black elements like 22-inch painted wheels, a grille, roof rails, and body moldings. The interior shows off Jet Black/Torch Red perforated leather seats, red cabin accents, and a power-folding third row. Amenities like a panoramic power sunroof, ventilated front seats, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and a Bose premium sound system are included as well. The RS also boasts the lineup’s most advanced tech features, including the standard hands-free Super Cruise driving system, a Rear Camera Mirror, and Enhanced Automatic Parking Assist.

