Guide to 2024 GMC Acadia Trim Levels

The 2024 GMC Acadia AT4 (front) and Acadia Denali (back)

Photo: GMC

The three-row GMC Acadia SUV has been fully overhauled for 2024, showcasing a new exterior look, more space for passengers and cargo, and an array of updated safety and infotainment technologies. Not sure which Acadia configuration to buy? The lineup has been simplified to three trim levels for the new model year, and here’s a look at the key features you can expect from each of them.

Elevation

Elevation may be the Acadia’s lowest trim, but it’s equipped at a much higher level than entry-level Acadias of years past. Standard exterior features for this model include 20-inch aluminum wheels, roof side rails, and a new AutoSense power liftgate that’s designed to open when it detects the key fob nearby.

On the inside, the 2024 GMC Acadia comes with heated and power-adjustable front seats, CoreTec upholstery in Gideon Gray or After Dark, tri-zone automatic climate control, a Rear Camera Mirror, and amenities like a heated steering wheel and a Bose premium speaker system. A new 15-inch portrait-oriented touchscreen pairs with an 11-inch driver information display, providing connectivity features like wireless smartphone integration, Google built-in services, and a Wi-Fi hotspot.

Elevation is particularly loaded when it comes to advanced safety features. According to GMC, more than 15 standard technologies are included. Here are some of the highlights:

Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking

Front Pedestrian and Bicyclist Braking

Side Bicyclist Alert

Blind Zone Steering Assist

Rear Cross Traffic Braking

Rear Pedestrian Alert

Reverse Automatic Braking

Rear Park Assist

Safety Alert Seat

Finally, Elevation (along with the Acadia’s two other trims) offers a handful of premium options. These include a panoramic power sunroof, driver-assistance features like Enhanced Automatic Parking Assist and Driver Attention Assist, and — most notably — the Super Cruise hands-free driving system.

The Acadia AT4

Photo: GMC

AT4

The Acadia AT4 trim’s main claim to fame is its enhanced off-roading capabilities. For example, this model comes standard with an Active Torque Control AWD that’s specially tuned for off-road handling, a performance suspension that also boasts off-road tuning, and lifted ride height for improved ground clearance in rough driving conditions. Features like Hill Descent Control, underbody skid plates, and recovery hooks provide additional off-road capability.

The AT4’s exterior look is characterized by dark body accents, and its 18-inch dark machined aluminum wheels come wrapped in all-terrain tires. The interior features cloth/CoreTec upholstery and shows off a Forest Storm color scheme with mahogany accents. The AT4’s rearview camera system adds Hitch Guidance and Hitch View as standard features, making it easier to connect and tow a trailer.

Denali

Denali is the Acadia’s luxury trim level. It comes decked out in 20-inch Pearl Nickel wheels, a signature grille, and bright exterior accents. The interior boasts wood trim and perforated leather upholstery in After Dark or Sheer/Very Dark Atmosphere. Both front-row seats are ventilated, the second row receives heated outboard seats and Smart Slide/one-touch flat-folding features, and the third row comes with power-folding functionality. An 8-inch head-up display is included as well.

Check out The News Wheel’s GMC coverage to learn more about other models in the brand’s truck and SUV lineups.