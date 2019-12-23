No Comments

Hailie Deegan Inks Deal with Ford Performance

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Hailie Deegan, the first woman to win a race in the ARCA Menards Series West (known at the time as the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West), will join Ford Performance under a development contract. The 18-year-old will join the DGR-Crosley team for 2020 and is expected to run all 20 races during the season. She’ll also take the wheel of the Ford Mustang GT4 for Multimatic Motorsports in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge.

In two seasons in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West, Deegan has earned three wins. This past season, she started 14 races and earned 11 top-10 finishes, eight top-five finishes, and two wins. She finished third in the points standings. Though this will be Deegan’s first time driving a Ford professionally, she’s familiar with the brand as her father, Brian, drove an F-150 Raptor in the Lucas Oil Off-Road Series and a Fiesta in the Global Rallycross Championship. Driving the Fiesta, Deegan also earned a gold medal at X Games 17 in 2011.

“I could not be more excited to join Ford Performance and DGR-Crosley,” said Deegan. “It became clear quickly that I align with the Ford Performance vision of driver development and our shared drive to win. It is also extra special to get to race with Ford, a family company, that already had ties to my family. Growing up watching my dad race a Ford, and now to be able to do the same thing is very cool.”

Hailie will make her debut on Jan. 3 at the IMSA Roar Before the 24 at Daytona International Speedway. Her first official race will be in the Michelin Pilot Challenge season opener on Jan. 24, where she’ll team with fellow Ford Performance development driver Chase Briscoe.

