Helping Your Dog Deal With Car Ride Anxiety

While most dogs love car rides, some experience anxiety and motion sickness from automobile trips around town. Here are some tips for easing your furry friend’s stress so you both can enjoy fun, relaxing car rides.

First steps

If your dog seems altogether spooked by the idea of getting into your car, the American Kennel Club recommends helping your dog associate the vehicle with fun activities and rewards. Depending on your dog’s level of anxiety, this conditioning could start quite mildly — just get your dog used to being in the presence of your parked car. Play with your pup near the car, give rewards, and allow your pooch plenty of time to sniff it and become acclimated to its presence.

Once your dog is past that hurdle, introduce your pet to the vehicle’s interior. There’s no need to turn on the engine or drive anywhere — simply get your canine companion used to the feeling of being in the back seat or cargo bay. Starting up the engine can be your next step. No matter where your dog is in the desensitization process, be sure to give them plenty of treats and praise for good performance, and don’t forget to rehearse using a restraint device for your pet’s safety.

Going for a ride

You dog’s first car trips don’t have to be anywhere far — even driving to the end of the driveway can help your dog understand that car rides are nothing to fear. Keep a cheerful, friendly tone of voice during the process, since your dog may take your upbeat demeanor as a sign that everything is okay. Once the short ride is complete, let your dog out and give them plenty of praise and a treat for good behavior. Over the next few sessions — as your dog’s comfort level permits — you can lengthen the drive. Try circling the block or going to one of your dog’s favorite spots, like a local park. To prevent further anxiety, try taking your dog to places they enjoy, instead of limiting drives to stressful places like the vet’s office.

Managing anxiety on the road

To help prevent your pooch from getting worked up while you’re driving, you can take a few steps to keep them comfortable. Roll down the window or open the sunroof to let fresh air into the cabin. If you’ve got a thick-coated dog who is prone to overheating, crank up the back seat air conditioning. And to help ease motion sickness, the AKC suggests limiting their food and water intake for a few hours prior to the car ride. Exercising your dog before the trip can also help.

