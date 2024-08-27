No Comments

History of McDonald’s Hot Wheels Happy Meal Toy Cars

McDonald’s Happy Meals Hot Wheels Toys from 1993 series release

Countless children first became interested in automotive culture and mechanical engineering through toys. And for many kids in the 1980s and ‘90s, their first introduction to vehicles’ appeal was the Hot Wheels cars in McDonald’s Happy Meals. These miniature models have become memorabilia items and favorite childhood toys for many gearheads today.

Including toys with McDonald’s meals was the idea of Bob Bernstein, who was hired to help the fast-food chain become more popular among children, according to CNN. Bernstein’s marketing team came up with the idea and now-iconic design of the Happy Meal pack, which launched nationally in 1979 after a few years of targeted testing.

The first toys were small plastic trinkets and activity packs, but Happy Meals’ popularity exploded a few years later when the fast-food chain began promotional partnerships.

Here is a general timeline of the inclusion of Hot Wheels cars as Happy Meal toys:

1979: McDonald’s launches its Happy Meal across the U.S. Later that year, the company introduces its first cross-promotional toys with an entertainment property (Star Trek).

McDonald’s launches its Happy Meal across the U.S. Later that year, the company introduces its first cross-promotional toys with an entertainment property (Star Trek). 1983: Mattel partners with McDonald’s for the first fast-food distribution of Hot Wheels cars. These diecast cars were sold to customers for an additional cost (not included in the Happy Meal cost) and were the same blister-pack models also sold in retail stores.

Mattel partners with McDonald’s for the first fast-food distribution of Hot Wheels cars. These diecast cars were sold to customers for an additional cost (not included in the Happy Meal cost) and were the same blister-pack models also sold in retail stores. 1988: Hot Wheels returns to McDonald’s with a series of 12 models (again sold separately). Due to the promotion’s success, McDonald’s begins looking at making this a bigger collaboration with annual releases.

Hot Wheels returns to McDonald’s with a series of 12 models (again sold separately). Due to the promotion’s success, McDonald’s begins looking at making this a bigger collaboration with annual releases. 1991: McDonald’s begins producing its own car designs and distributing them in as part of the Happy Meal purchase. These models were all plastic instead of having metal bases and came in individually sealed plastic baggies instead of blister packs. Part of a dual promotion with Mattel featuring gender-based toys (Hot Wheels for boys, Barbie dolls for girls) that became an annual promotion in subsequent years.

McDonald’s begins producing its own car designs and distributing them in as part of the Happy Meal purchase. These models were all plastic instead of having metal bases and came in individually sealed plastic baggies instead of blister packs. Part of a dual promotion with Mattel featuring gender-based toys (Hot Wheels for boys, Barbie dolls for girls) that became an annual promotion in subsequent years. 1998: The first NASCAR Hot Wheels promotional releases at McDonald’s include character wraps like Ronald and Mac Tonight.

The first NASCAR Hot Wheels promotional releases at McDonald’s include character wraps like Ronald and Mac Tonight. 2008: McDonald’s begins outsourcing Hot Wheels toy creation to third-party companies in Vietnam and Malaysia in addition to Mattel’s usual producer in China to reduce costs and from concerns about Chinese-sourced toys containing lead. Customers report a noticeable reduction in quality with features like painted decals for windows.

McDonald’s begins outsourcing Hot Wheels toy creation to third-party companies in Vietnam and Malaysia in addition to Mattel’s usual producer in China to reduce costs and from concerns about Chinese-sourced toys containing lead. Customers report a noticeable reduction in quality with features like painted decals for windows. 2013: McDonald’s Hot Wheels cars increase in size (closer to 1:50 scale, up from standard 1:64 scale) due to safety concerns from advocates.

McDonald’s Hot Wheels cars increase in size (closer to 1:50 scale, up from standard 1:64 scale) due to safety concerns from advocates. 2019: McDonald’s releases its last Hot Wheels promotional series in North America. In addition to its series of eight models, McDonald’s also includes a replica of the 1993-release Hot Wheels Thunderbird in its 40th anniversary Surprise Happy Meals promotion.

McDonald’s releases its last Hot Wheels promotional series in North America. In addition to its series of eight models, McDonald’s also includes a replica of the 1993-release Hot Wheels Thunderbird in its 40th anniversary Surprise Happy Meals promotion. 2023: McDonald’s releases a Hot Wheels series in the Philippines, Malaysia, Asia, and the Middle East only.

Over the years, McDonald’s released targeted promotions for Hot Wheels lines and property licensing, such as:

DC Super Heroes

Team Hot Wheels

Battle Force 5

Stunt Strikers

AcceleRacers

Do you think McDonald’s will ever bring back the Hot Wheels releases? Would you like to see them return?

