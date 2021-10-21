1 Comment

Home for the Holidays: Thanksgiving Driving Tips

Thanksgiving is always a busy time for travelers (with the exception of 2020, but let’s breeze over that). In 2021, many Americans are planning to travel over the holidays to make up for the time they missed with their families last year. Booking agencies like Kayak are seeing an increase in flight searches, though many consumers are expected to wait until closer to the holiday to pull the trigger on booking a flight. And like last year, there’s also expected to be more Americans choosing to drive to visit family rather than fly.

Considering an EV? Read the answers to these frequently asked EV questions

That means more congestion on the road, which translates to more anxiety for drivers during this already-stressful time. Following these Thanksgiving driving tips will help make your journey go more smoothly so you can enjoy time with your family.

Check the weather

If you’re in a northern state, chances are you might be facing some wintery weather. Check the weather forecast before heading out to ensure you won’t encounter any dangerous weather. If you’re facing snow or ice, make sure you’re comfortable driving in it — otherwise, consider leaving earlier or later in order to avoid the worst of the weather.

Leave earlier

Can you swing an extra day off work? Or perhaps you’re an early riser who is used to seeing the sun come up. In order to avoid the worst of the traffic this Thanksgiving, consider leaving the day prior, or as early in the morning as possible — even the middle of the night if you can manage it. You might be a bit tired later on in the day, but you’ll get to your destination more quickly and with much less stress.

Eliminate distractions

While you should adhere to this advice at all times when behind the wheel of the car, it’s more important than ever to have your full attention on the road when driving in heavy traffic. If you’re busy talking on your cell phone or arguing with a passenger, you’re less likely to be able to respond to hazards in a timely manner. Try to keep the car as calm and distraction-free as possible to avoid a possible Thanksgiving fatality — either for you, or for another driver on the road.

Prepare your vehicle

Have you been putting off that oil change and tire rotation for the last few months? Now is the time to step up and make sure your vehicle is completely ready for a long journey. Take your car to your mechanic for a check-up at least a week before you leave, and the likelihood of you getting stranded on the side of the road en route to your grandma’s house diminishes significantly.

Be prepared for emergencies

When the roads are busy and the weather is unpredictable, it’s possible you could end up stranded in a snow drift or stuck in a traffic jam for hours. Make sure your emergency kit is fully stocked with high-energy snacks, water, blankets, gloves, a flashlight with extra batteries, a spare cell phone charger, a first-air kit, maps, flares, tire repair kits, and ice scrapers. These are things you should keep in your car at all times during the entire winter season.

No matter how far you’re traveling for Thanksgiving, remember to do it safely. It’s more important you arrive a little late, but in one piece, than not arrive at all due to a traffic accident. And happy Thanksgiving!