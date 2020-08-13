2 Comments

How to Remove a Bumper Sticker

Whether you’ve changed political affiliations or you realized that the stick family on the back of your SUV isn’t really that cute, a bumper sticker can eventually become an eyesore. But how do you go about removing an unwanted sticker on your vehicle without ruining the paint job? Check out these two methods to see which might work best for you.

Lubricant method

As suggestive as it may sound, the lubricant method is when you use a car-approved, non-damaging solution to help unstick that unwanted decor from your vehicle.

Carefully peel back a small part of the bumper sticker at a corner with a razor blade.

Spray WD-40 underneath the exposed surface of the sticker and use the blade to continue peeling the sticker off.

After the sticker is gone, continue using the lubricant and razor blade to get any extra sticky gunk off of your car.

Wipe away the excess lubricant with a rag or old T-shirt, and then wash the spot. (Or just take your car through the car wash.)

Hair dryer method

Another way to get rid of that stubborn sticker is by using a standard household hair dryer or a heat gun, which you can find at your local home improvement store.

Hold the hair dryer about six inches from the sticker and blow heat directly on it for about two minutes.

Peel up a corner and slowly pull it back toward the other end of the sticker (not up in the air).

Pull slowly back on the bumper sticker and continue to apply heat as need until the sticker is completely gone.

Once the sticker is gone, you may have a clear, adhesive residue on your vehicle. You can clean that off using an automotive adhesive cleaner like PPG Ditzo DX 440.

Now that you’re prepared, go get that ugly sticker off your car. Do you have any other methods for getting this done? Let us know in the comments!