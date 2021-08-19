No Comments

How to Save Money on Road Trip Accommodations

It’s fairly easy to save on road trip lodging when you think outside the box

You might already know how to save money on road trips by packing your own food and setting an overall budget for your trip. But it’s easy to overlook another simple way to cut expenses on your next vacation: lodging. Here are some tips to help you curb the cost of accommodations when you’re planning your next getaway.

Safe Travel Companions: 2021 GMC Terrain and 2021 Chevy Equinox

Avoid peak season

Find out when your destination’s off-season is, as Downtown Hotel Service & Travel Guides recommends. Lodging prices are considerably lower during this timeframe than during peak season when tourist traffic is at its heaviest.

Choose a room without a view

For a low-budget road trip, skip a hotel room that has a scenic view. Whether the view is of the ocean, a mountain range, or an urban skyline, it usually comes with a hefty add-on price, as Downtown Hotel Service & Travel Guides points out.

Go with a hostel

Hostels aren’t just for backpackers — they’re a budget-friendly accommodation for any frugal travelers that don’t mind sharing space with other travelers. Most rooms are shared, though you can usually pay a modest upcharge for a private hostel room, as Smarter Travel’s Sarah Schlichter confirms. Common areas like bathrooms and kitchens are almost always communal, however, so make sure you’re comfortable with that arrangement before booking this type of lodging.

Opt for a vacation rental

Vacation rentals can be another cost-effective alternative to hotels when you’re road-tripping. Airbnb and Vrbo are two of the most popular vacation rental platforms out there, though there are plenty of other property rental places you can check into, depending on where you’re going. Rentals are especially great if you’re traveling with your family and need something spacious with a kitchen and laundry facilities, as Schlichter shares.

Check out this article for even more ways to save money on a road trip. And consider installing one of these apps to further reduce your travel expenses.

Pre-Trip Prep: Schedule your vehicle’s service appointment here