Here Are Hyundai’s Key Lineup Changes for 2025

The new 2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 N

Photo: Hyundai

What’s in store for the Hyundai lineup in 2025? It’s a mix of big changes and small ones. A pair of all-new IONIQ EV models are on the way, and three more vehicles boast significant updates. Many other 2025 Hyundai models are slated to arrive with minor revisions, including several that were refreshed or redesigned for 2024. Here’s a look at the key details for each 2025 Hyundai model.

All-new Hyundai models for 2025

2025 IONIQ 5 N: A track-ready take on the IONIQ 5, this all-electric model boasts peak output of 641 horsepower, an advanced suite of performance-enhancing technologies like N Grin Boost and N Racetrack Mode, and an aerodynamically optimized build with 21-inch wheels and a wing spoiler.

An IONIQ three-row SUV: Hyundai hasn’t released the official name of this all-electric model yet. However, it’s likely to be called the IONIQ 7 or IONIQ 9 when it debuts later this year. This vehicle will share a platform with Kia’s three-row EV9, which seats seven passengers and offers up to 304 miles of driving range.

The refreshed 2025 Hyundai Tucson

Photo: Hyundai

Refreshed and updated models

2025 IONIQ 5: Hyundai says this EV will be a “refreshed model” for 2025. Details for the U.S. version will be released sometime this summer. The 2025 IONIQ 5 model already unveiled for the South Korean market offers a larger battery pack, a sporty N Line trim, and a variety of interior and exterior updates.

2025 Santa Cruz: The Santa Cruz Sport Adventure Vehicle shows off a new front-end design with a tougher look. Inside, there’s a newly available curved panoramic display with twin 12.3-inch screens, a new center stack with more buttons and switches, and new connected services like Hyundai Pay and Digital Key 2 Touch. The XRT trim adds front tow hooks, all-terrain tires, and an improved approach angle for better off-road performance.

2025 Tucson: This compact SUV has been significantly restyled for the new model year. Redesigned exterior elements include the grille, bumpers, light signatures, wheels, and badging. Inside the Tucson’s refreshed cabin, the available panoramic curved display incorporates a pair of 12.3-inch screens, new knobs and switches offer greater convenience and control, and technologies like over-the-air software updates and Forward Attention Warning elevate convenience and safety.

Carry-over models

These 2025 models are in line for minor changes like new paint colors and small revisions to package and option availability. The Santa Fe, Kona/Kona Electric, and Sonata were fully redesigned or refreshed for the 2024 model year, so their 2025 updates are especially limited.

2025 IONIQ 6

2025 Palisade

2025 Santa Fe

2025 Kona

2025 Kona Electric

2025 Venue

2025 Elantra

2025 Elantra N

2025 Sonata

2025 Nexo

It’s shaping up to be a busy 2025 model year for Hyundai. That trend is likely to continue in 2026, with a new IONIQ 6 N and a major redesign for the Palisade SUV in the works.