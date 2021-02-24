No Comments

J.D. Power Ranks Silverado HD as Segment Leader in Dependability Study

Once again, the Silverado HD comes out on top

Photo: Chevrolet

The Chevy Silverado HD is no stranger to recognition. This powerful pickup has more than earned its reputation as one of the toughest, most-dependable trucks on the road. J.D. Power agrees, and their recent 2021 Vehicle Dependability Study ranked the truck at the top of the Large Heavy Duty Pickup segment.

Looking for Variety? Chevy is adding new options to its SUVs

Top honors for the Silverado HD

Anyone familiar with J.D. Power knows how seriously they take their studies, lists, and awards. Their Vehicle Dependability Study is an endeavor to identify the most reliable vehicles on the road, and give those vehicles the recognition they deserve. Owners of different three-year-old vehicles in each segment are surveyed about issues, problems, or defects they’ve noticed in their vehicle since purchasing it. Over 177 specific problems are mentioned in the survey, ranging from mechanical issues to tech malfunctions.

After all of this data is gathered and analyzed, J.D. Power can get a pretty good idea of which vehicles rule their respective class in terms of overall dependability. This year, the Chevy Silverado HD took the top spot for Large Heavy Duty Pickups. This means the truck beat out other top contenders like the Ram HD and the GMC Sierra HD.

With mechanical components like engines, transmissions, brakes, and more gradually improving with each model year, what truly gave Chevy’s Heavy Duty pickup the edge was its reliable technology. Interior tech, infotainment, safety features, and trailering/towing technology proved to be less reliable in other surveyed models from the likes of GMC and Ram. The Silverado HD, however, proves that these tech features can remain relevant, dependable, and functional for long periods of time.

Looking for Power? Learn more about the 2021 Silverado 1500

If you’ve been considering a used Chevy Silverado HD that’s two or three model-years old, you can rest assured that you’ll be buying a dependable vehicle. The new 2021 Silverado HD is also available to test drive at dealerships.