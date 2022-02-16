No Comments

2022 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Wins Best 4×4 in Women’s World Car of the Year Awards

Photo: Stellantis

Jeep’s iconic Wrangler has added yet another piece of hardware to its indelible legacy. The electrified Jeep Wrangler 4xe took home Best Pure 4×4 in the Women’s World Car of the Year awards, qualifying it for the overall title of Car of the Year.

WWCOTY award-winners are determined by a panel of 56 automotive journalists representing 40 countries across five continents. What makes these particular awards unique is that the panel of experts voting on the awards are all women.

Wrangler 4xe marks ‘a giant step forward’ for Jeep

Marta García, executive president of Women’s World Car of the Year, called the 2022 Jeep Wrangler 4xe “a giant step forward” in the brand and Stellantis’ commitment to sustainable driving solutions.

“It is very much appreciated that one of the true SUVs left on the market has opted for hybridization,” said García. “The Jeep Wrangler 4xe’s commitment to the environment is of decisive value for the Women’s World Car of the Year.”

Of course, when you’re talking about the Best Pure 4×4, there’s more that goes into naming a winner than sustainability. The Wrangler 4xe earns its place among one of the most legendary names in American off-roading thanks to a robust plug-in hybrid powertrain. Delivering 375 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque, the 2022 Jeep Wrangler 4xe is as beastly as it is efficient.

And, hey, not for nothing, but it’s still a Jeep. The Wrangler 4xe is Trail Rated, offers solid front and rear axles for better off-road performance, and can ford in up to 30 inches of water. The Rubicon 4xe beefs up even more with a Rock-Trac 4×4 system with front and rear Dana 44 axles and a 77.2:1 crawl ratio—no doubt playing a major role in the Wrangler 4xe winning Best Pure 4×4.

Wrangler 4xe in the running for 2022 Women’s World Car of the Year

Will the Wrangler 4xe win Women’s World Car of the Year?

Photo: Stellantis

This likely won’t be the last big award the Wrangler 4xe wins — it’s now one of six finalists for 2022 Women’s World Car of the Year, after all — and it’s certainly not the first. Recently, the Jeep Wrangler 4xe took home GearJunkie’s Adventure Vehicle of the Year award for Best 4×4 as well as a spot among Wards 10 Best Engines and Propulsion Systems.