Kelley Blue Book Gives 2020 Outlander the 5-Year Cost to Own Award

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

The 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander has received the Kelley Blue Book 5-Year Cost to Own Award for 2020. This is the second year in a row that the SUV has won the prestigious award.

Background of the 5-Year Cost to Own Award

The Kelley Blue Book 5-Year Cost to Own Awards go to the vehicles that are expected to have the least amount of ownership costs during the first five years that drivers operate the vehicles. The 2020 Outlander had lower projected ownership costs than its competitors in the three-row Midsize SUV segment, earning it the award.

In order to determine each vehicle’s projected ownership costs, Kelley Blue Book looked at expected fuel costs, insurance and finance fees, repair and maintenance costs, depreciation, and state fees for every new model considered.

The purpose of the 5-Year Cost to Own Awards for 2020 is to help drivers shopping for new vehicles to better select their vehicles. Drivers can utilize information about regular ownership costs and models with lower projected costs, like the Outlander, to find their next vehicle.

Why Kelley Blue Book recognized the Outlander

The 2020 Outlander not only has a reasonable starting price, but it also gets an EPA-estimated 30 mpg on the highway to help you save on fuel. Just as with other 2020 Mitsubishi models, the Outlander also comes with the 5-year/60,000-mile fully transferable New Vehicle Limited Warranty, 10-year/100,000-mile Powertrain Limited Warranty, and other warranties.

Eric Ibara, director of 5-Year Cost to Own for Kelley Blue Book, said, “The Outlander is currently the most affordable three-row vehicle on the market, and its operating costs are competitively low in every area. It also has the lowest fuel costs in the segment and its financing costs and repair expenses are also low in comparison to its competitors.”

The 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander still features many available protective technologies, like Lane Departure Warning and Adaptive Cruise Control, even with its lower cost. The SUV previously earned recognition as a 2019 Top Safety Pick from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.