Kia Adds Hybrid Powertrain to 2025 Carnival MPV Lineup

Photo: Kia

In early 2021, Kia officially retired the “Sedona” minivan name and introduced the revamped Carnival Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV). The new Kia Carnival was slated as a more premium option for parents who wanted to experience luxury in their family hauler. To compete with other hybrid minivans like the Toyota Sienna and the Chrysler Pacifica (which is a plug-in hybrid), Kia has added a hybrid powertrain to the 2025 Carnival lineup.

The standard gas-powered Kia Carnival has a 3.5-liter V6 engine, which has been the norm since the model debuted in the 2022 model year. That V6 can get 287 horsepower, 260 lb-ft of torque, and 3,500 pounds of max towing. Fuel economy for this powertrain comes in at 18 mpg in the city and 26 mpg on the highway. For what it’s worth, the latest Honda Odyssey offers comparable figures, so it really comes down to other features when comparing these two minivans.

When it comes to the Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid and Toyota Sienna Hybrid, however, the Kia Carnival was lacking before the addition of the hybrid engine. The Carnival’s new 1.6-liter turbo-hybrid engine is expected to get 242 horsepower and 271 lb-ft of torque. This is comparable to the Sienna’s 245 hp but is better than its 176 lb-ft of torque. Meanwhile, the Pacifica PHEV and its V6 plug-in hybrid powertrain gets an impressive 260 hp.

Photo: Kia

Fuel economy estimates have not been announced for the new Kia Carnival Hybrid. But there is a pricing breakdown available for all of the 2025 Carnival Hybrid trims:

Carnival Hybrid LXS: $40,500

$40,500 Carnival Hybrid EX: $42,700

$42,700 Carnival Hybrid SX: $47,600

$47,600 Carnival Hybrid SX Prestige: $52,600

The Carnival’s lineup includes gas and hybrid versions of every trim except the base LX that’s only available with the gas-powered V6 engine. This leads me to believe that the standard features for each model will be nearly identical, with some adjustments made for the lack of the base trim. Kia has divulged some exclusive Carnival Hybrid amenities, though, including Active Air Flaps integrated in the front fascia, 17-inch aerodynamic wheels, and paddle regenerative braking.

The Kia website currently only features the gas model specs for the 2025 Carnival MPV. Availability for the 2025 Kia Carnival Hybrid MPV has not been announced, but the rumor mill (aka reddit) says it should hit dealer lots in September or October. There’s also some chatter about the possibility of a Plug-In Hybrid Carnival coming soon, which would align with other models in the Kia lineup.