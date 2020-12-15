No Comments

Kia Announces the Latest Recipients of Yearly Scholarship

Photo: Kia

Nearly two years ago, Kia used what would have been Super Bowl commercial funds to instead launch a scholarship for students who embodied the automaker’s “Give It Everything” spirit. The first round of recipients (called the freshman class) was unveiled around this time last year, with the winners appearing on Kia’s YouTube channel and social media. Now, the sophomore class of “The Great Unknowns” Scholarship has been announced.

The 16 recipients of the scholarship attend classes at campuses around the country, including the Cleveland Institute of Art, Cal State Northridge, the University of Connecticut, and Tulane University, to name just a few. Praised for not only their academic achievements, these students also went above and beyond as volunteers, non-profit leaders, and activists in their communities for causes like LGBTQ+ rights, homelessness, and social justice.

“Kia is proud to help young people in need nationwide and excited to award The Great Unknowns scholarships to a new class of bright and talented students,” said Russell Wager, director of marketing operations at Kia Motors America. “The students receiving the scholarship certainly gave it everything as they completed their respective academic years in the midst of this global health pandemic. With remote learning, abridged or outright cancelled schedules, these students didn’t miss a step when it came to their education and making a difference in their communities.”

The full list of recipients for The Great Unknowns 2020 scholarship includes:

Moses Aina

Sascha Bernier

Jamir Bowers

Kayla Fite

Nicole Guillen

Alex Hertzog

Elizabeth Hoffeditz

Gene Lee

Josh Lucero

Harper Messer

Lilly Oldham

Sebastian Reed

Rosalind Roland

Hanna Santolla

Rose Tran

Alicia Varoz

Congrats to this round of students! As was the case this year, the next enrollment period for the $5,000 scholarship from Kia will likely start in early April. The scholarship is open to students in the U.S. pursuing undergraduate degrees in the following disciplines: Sciences, Technology, Engineering, Arts, or Math (also known as STEAM). While grades are definitely important, Kia will continue to look for those who are doing the most to help others and mimic the brand’s giving spirit.

