Kia and NFL Rookie Josh Jacobs Team Up to Battle Youth Homelessness

The standout running back is featured in a new commercial that will air during Super Bowl LIV

Josh Jacobs reflects on what it meant to him growing up homeless

Photo: Kia

Last year, when almost every major brand was shelling out millions of dollars to get a 30-second Super Bowl spot to help sell their products, Kia created a scholarship for students who didn’t have the means to go to college. For Super Bowl LIV, the automaker is continuing its tradition of giving back by promoting the “Yards Against Homelessness” campaign with the help of Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs.

The story of Josh Jacobs

Growing up in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Josh Jacobs spent most of his nights sleeping in a car with his father and brother. While he and his brother were sleeping, his father would stay up and wash their clothes by hand, check their homework, and in the morning, he made sure to get them both to school on time. When a coach approached Mr. Jacobs and asked if Josh had any interest in football, things started turning around for the family. Josh worked incredibly hard and was a first-round draft pick for the NFL in April last year. He was later named Offensive Rookie of the Year, having been the first running back in Raiders history to rush for 1,000 yards in a rookie season.

“Yards Against Homelessness” campaign

During Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, Kia will donate money for every yard gained during the game. Exactly $1,000 per yard will go to three charity partners dedicated to help end youth homelessness: Covenant House, Positive Tomorrows, and StandUp for Kids. These three organizations all work to provide shelter, food, crisis care, and other services to assist those in need. On top of the generous donations made by Kia, the automaker is inviting people in the U.S. to text HOME to 41444 to make donations from today until Feb. 16.

“Tough Never Quits” commercial

Aligning with its “Give It Everything” campaign featuring the Telluride, Kia debuted its commercial for Super Bowl LIV featuring the all-new Seltos. “Tough Never Quits” stars Josh Jacobs driving around Tulsa in the Kia Seltos while asking himself what he would say to his younger self about working hard and never giving up.