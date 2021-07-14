No Comments

Kia Reports Best-Ever First-Half Yearly and Best-Ever June Sales

2021 Kia Seltos

Photo: Kia

There’s no denying that automotive sales as a whole are on the rise. But Kia is having an especially good year so far, with the automaker now reporting its fourth consecutive best-ever monthly sales in June. Not only that, but the company also noted that it experienced its best-ever first-half yearly sales in 2021.

New for 2022: See all of the exciting updates for the 2022 Kia Stinger

“Kia closed the first half of the year with incredibly strong sales, and this unprecedented momentum will continue as we further implement our growth strategy to gain market share even in light of industry-wide supplier issues and delayed production,” said Sean Yoon, president and CEO of Kia North America and Kia America.

June 2021 wins

Compared to June 2020, a handful of Kia models had incredible sales figures last month. The Telluride had the biggest increase from last year, with its sales increasing by 165.8 percent. The all-new Carnival MPV, when compared to the Sedona that it replaced, also saw an impressive increase of 161.2 percent. Additional models that saw increases from June of last year included the Niro, Rio, Forte, K5, and Sportage.

Sean Yoon continued, “Kia is taking more and more market share in the United States. We are increasing sales of fuel-efficient sedans and our SUV sales are growing based on the strength of our light trucks, including the innovative and award-winning Sorento and the all-new Carnival MPV.”

2022 Kia Telluride

Photo: Kia

First-half of the year wins

Indeed, SUVs have been the majority of Kia’s sales, especially in the first half of 2021. Compared to the same time period last year, the vehicle with the most improvement was the Seltos, which increased its sales from January to June by 128.6 percent. The ever-popular and award-winning Telluride saw an increase of 79.1 percent while the Niro’s sales increased by 43.2 percent. Perhaps the most surprising increase was that of the Kia Rio, which saw sales numbers go from 11,747 in 2020 to 16,673 in 2021, a 41.9 percent increase.

Report: The 2022 Kia Sportage is now available and comes in a special edition trim

It should come as no surprise that Kia is having a stellar year. The automaker has been hard at work to completely revamp its design philosophy and has been creating a handful of special edition models along the way. Not to mention, Kia has been awarded recognition from U.S. News, J.D. Power, and many more.