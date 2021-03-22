No Comments

All-New Kia K5 Nabs 2 Noteworthy Awards in Early 2021

The 2021 K5 continues to impress

Photo: Kia

I knew it wouldn’t be long before the K5 started racking up awards just like the Telluride and Seltos that came before it. Kia’s on a mission to completely redesign its lineup and change the way people think about the brand. The K5 was the third installment in a handful of exciting new updates for the automaker and the appealing sedan was recently recognized by MotorWeek and Autotrader.

2021 MotorWeek Driver’s Choice Award

Even though its sporty style may not scream “family hauler” to most, the K5 was recognized for being the Best Family Sedan by MotorWeek. Part of that decision was thanks to the sedan’s thrilling performance combined with its interior design. “We built the all-new 2021 K5 with the goal of it being the best in its class, which is why we introduced it with segment exclusives like the available wet dual-clutch transmission,” said Sean Yoon, president and CEO, Kia Motors America, Kia Motors North America. “It’s incredibly satisfying to know that the respected auto experts at MotorWeek enjoy the K5 – it tells us we’re on the right track and motivates us to continue to exceed expectations.”

“Best New Cars for 2021” by Autotrader

Autotrader led with the fact that the K5’s head-turning style was one of the main factors for it being chosen as one of the Best News Cars for 2021. Other features of the new vehicle that were lauded by the publication include its advanced interior and performance. “An affordable sport sedan done right,” is how Autotrader editor Brian Moody described the K5. “Cool-looking, high-end options, sharp handling, and a fresh new look are all reasons to test drive the new K5.”

On top of winning these two awards, the K5 has also made it into the Top 10 of the World Car of the Year Awards. Last year, the Kia Soul and Telluride had two big wins, but the results of this year’s nominations won’t be announced until April 20.