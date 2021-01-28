No Comments

Kia K5 Wins Title of ‘People’s Car’ From CarBuzz

2021 Kia K5

Photo: Kia

It’s happening. The all-new Kia K5 is starting to rack up awards just like its new Telluride and Seltos siblings. Just last month, the vehicle formerly known as the Optima earned the title of “Top Rated Sedan” from Edmunds for its advanced cabin, top-level style, and impressive performance. Now, the editors at CarBuzz have deemed the K5 the People’s Car for 2020, beating out the Nissan Sentra and the Mazda CX-30.

Noting the change in the brand’s design focus while maintaining the quality that Kia drivers appreciate, Kia Motors North America president and CEO Sean Yoon said, “A lot has changed with Kia over the last decade in terms of design and performance, but the incredible value we offer to our customers will never change. The K5 had big shoes to fill, but our team of designers and engineers were more than up to the task and we’re honored the driving enthusiasts at CarBuzz have recognized the hard work.”

What makes a vehicle a “People’s Car”?

When the team at CarBuzz created this award category in 2019, they wanted to praise a vehicle that was affordable and reliable while still offering style. With its starting price of $23,590, the K5 was off to a good start. And while the K5 is technically a newly branded version of the now-retired Optima, the new model received a refreshed sport grille, sculpted body lines, and a bit more oomph under the hood.

“After driving the new K5, we came away impressed with its unique style, well-organized interior, premium materials, sporty driving manners, and outstanding safety technology. Unlike the Optima before it, the K5 offers optional all-wheel drive, opening it to new customers in colder climates who would have otherwise only considered a crossover. We think the K5 offers the best blend of features and fun on a budget, making it the clear winner of this year’s People’s Car category.”

On its base trim, the 2021 K5 is equipped with a turbocharged engine, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and safety systems like Lane Departure Warning, Driver Attention Warning, Rear Occupant Alert, and Lane Following Assist, among other convenient amenities. It’s no wonder this sedan is getting so much attention.