Kia Sponsors LoL World Champions DAMWON Gaming
In late 2019, Kia recognized the growing popularity of professional gaming — also referred to as esports — and started making its presence known at major events worldwide as an official partner of the League of Legends European Championship (LEC). At the 2019 LEC Summer Finals, the brand premiered an ad featuring top esports personalities alongside the Kia Stinger. Now, following the end of the 2020 League of Legends World Championship, Kia will officially sponsor the winning team: DAMWON Gaming.
The multi-year naming sponsorship starts with the team officially being referred to as DWG Kia and they will receive new uniforms with updated logos featuring Kia branding. In addition, various marketing campaigns will be created during the partnership. “We will contribute to the revitalization of esports globally and actively communicate with fans through the naming sponsorship with DAMWON Gaming,” said Hyugho Kwon, Head of Korea Business Division at Kia Motors. “In particular, we are aiming to promote the young and dynamic Kia brand to esports fans around the world through this new partnership.”
DAMWON Gaming was formed in 2017 after the Damwon computer manufacturer acquired the Challengers Korea team Mirage Gaming. The current DWG Kia roster consists of six South Korean players: Chasy, Khan, Canyon, ShowMaker, Ghost, and BeryL. (These are their more familiar online handles, not their given names.) While the crew has competed in Fortnite Battle Royale and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, League of Legends is where the team has started to stand out recently.
While esports may not be as lauded as football or basketball in the U.S., its popularity across the rest of the world is undeniable. The Worlds 2020 Finals opening ceremony video (with over 3 million views on YouTube) had an incredible production value, featuring live performances and that adrenaline-filled feel you might get from watching the Super Bowl. When Americans finally accept and appreciate esports, Kia will be ready to guide them into the hype.
Watch: League of Legends Worlds 2020 Finals Opening Ceremony
