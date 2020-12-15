No Comments

Kia Telluride and Seltos Win Multiple KBB Best Buy Awards

2021 Kia Seltos

Photo: Kia

The Kia Seltos is following in the footsteps of its larger Telluride sibling, taking home multiple awards at once. Kelley Blue Book recently released its Best Buy Awards of 2021 and both the Seltos and Telluride winning in their respective categories while the Seltos received an additional accolade.

New for 2021: Get to know more about the all-new Kia K5

The 2021 Seltos, along with being named the best Subcompact SUV, was also named the Best New Model. KBB writer Allyson Harwood described the Seltos as “the complete package,” offering space and substance in a stylish package. The modern tech within the cabin of the Seltos stood out as being plentiful and easy to use, which is not surprising since the SUV made it on Wards 10 Best User Experiences list in August. Harwood also praised the Seltos for its affordable starting price, with many of the previously lauded tech features included as standard.

“The Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Awards are highly regarded among consumers and the industry and we’re incredibly honored to be included again,” said Sean Yoon, President and CEO of Kia Motors America. “We’re proud the experts at KBB.com have taken notice the Telluride isn’t just a one-hit wonder for the Kia brand – its award-winning formula is being infused into our newer models and the Seltos is proof positive that it’s translating well across the lineup.”

The Telluride has been praised in the past for its premium interior

Photo: Kia

More Kia News: Team Telluriders take podium finish at 2020 Rebelle Rally

While the Seltos was certainly the shining star in KBB’s eyes, the award-winning Telluride also claimed its category of Midsize SUV – Three-Row. Matt DeLorenzo of KBB noted that Kia’s largest SUV stands out among the crowd thanks to its bold styling and that its lavishly appointed interior “rivals or exceeds the look, quality, and feel of the competition.” Just like the praise given to the Seltos, these comments are not surprising for the Telluride after it was named Best Interior Under $50K by Autotrader.

Kia is definitely on the right track with its newest models. Based on its refreshed design focus, it shouldn’t be too long until the all-new K5 starts winning accolades, too.