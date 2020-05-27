No Comments

Kia “Telluriders” Delivering PPE to Hospitals Nationwide

Kia volunteers begin deliveries of face shields to hospitals

Photo: Kia

Last month, volunteers at Kia’s West Point, Georgia, manufacturing plant started creating personal protective equipment (PPE) for hospital workers in need of these essential items. The plan was to produce up to 200,000 face shields per month and deliver them to some of the country’s most populated areas like Southern California and New York City. The automaker had already delivered N-95 masks and gloves to medical facilities in Orange County, California, where Kia’s U.S. headquarters is located. Now, as part of its “Accelerate the Good” efforts to assist people during the coronavirus pandemic, Kia is sending a team of “Telluriders” to deliver the face shields nationwide.

Coronavirus Safety: Check out these helpful tips for sanitizing your vehicle

The Telluriders, donning face masks and customized t-shirts, have delivered protective face shields via a fleet of Kia Tellurides to additional areas of the U.S., including the Detroit and Chicago metro areas. St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor Hospital, St. Mary Mercy Livonia Hospital in Detroit, and more facilities have benefitted from Kia’s initiative so far.

“Giving back in meaningful ways is a key component of Kia Motors’ ‘Give It Everything’ strategy in the U.S. Our Accelerate the Good program identifies areas where Kia can make the biggest impact and we are proud to lend our manufacturing capabilities and talents to produce face shields that will protect America’s courageous healthcare workers,” said Sean Yoon, president and CEO of Kia Motors North America.

The fleet of bright orange Tellurides are emblazoned with “Telluriders” on the side along with a black cross

Photo: Kia

Kia Awards: Telluride SUV named Utility Vehicle of the Year

On top of providing PPE for healthcare workers, Kia recently donated $1 million to help homeless youth during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the money going to non-profit organizations Family Promise, Covenant House and StandUp for Kids. This is the second million-dollar donation Kia has made to assist homeless youth this year after its “Yards Against Homelessness” campaign ended in February.

Kia plans to continue its efforts of helping the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic. It estimates that volunteers will be able to produce at least 300,000 additional face shields within the next two months. There’s no doubt that Kia will do as much as it can to help out, as the brand has a history of helping those in need.