Kia Telluriders Team Reaches Podium in 5th Annual Rebelle Rally

Sabrina Howells (left) and Alyssa Roenigk (right) represented Kia at the 2020 Rebelle Rally

Photo: Kia

A rally raid competition is a form of long distance off-road racing where drivers take their vehicles through grueling terrain and various obstacles over a course of several days. The Rebelle Rally debuted in 2015 and was the first women’s off-road navigation rally raid of its kind in the U.S. Kia participated in the fifth annual Rebelle Rally this month, a first for the brand, with its Telluriders team capturing a spot on the final podium.

Alyssa Roenigk and Sabrina Howells represented Kia in the X-Cross class of the competition, taking their white Kia Telluride from Lake Tahoe to the border of Mexico earlier this month. Roenigk, a senior writer for ESPN, drove the 2020 Telluride while Howells, an actress and past Rebelle Rally competitor, served as the navigator. The duo managed to claim second place in the overall competition, having reached multiple checkpoints before their competitors, and they even scored the most points on the final day of the competition.

“We are so proud of our overall performance and our comeback to take second in the X-Cross category at the 2020 Rebelle Rally,” said Alyssa and Sabrina. “On the final day, when we pulled up to checkpoints deep in the Imperial Sand Dunes and saw the look on the faces of the 4×4 teams when we beat them there – that is a memory that will stick in our minds for a long time. The Telluride was an incredibly capable third teammate and we were grateful for the opportunity to take her on such an awesome adventure.”

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Sean Yoon, president and CEO of Kia Motors North America was ecstatic to have the Telluride’s capability put on display during the event. Since its debut, the Telluride has garnered more than 70 awards for its spacious, amenity-filled interior as well as its overall appearance. But it had yet to shine in the world of off-roading prior to the Rebelle Rally. With an upgraded towing harness for the 2021 model, it looks like the Telluride’s rugged looks will finally be put to the test.