Lincoln Aviator Wins 2021 China SUV of the Year

Lincoln China CEO Mao Jingbo holds 2021 China SUV of the Year award

Photo: Lincoln

The new Lincoln Aviator has a new title under its belt: 2021 China SUV of the Year. The Aviator, which Lincoln Motor Company builds domestically, took home the top honor in November at the China Car of the Year Awards.

With its victory over the Land Rover Defender and Mazda CX-30, the new Aviator achieves two major firsts. It becomes the first large luxury SUV built in the country to win China SUV of the Year. This also marks the first time that an American luxury brand has picked up a China Car of the Year Award.

Lincoln Aviator hailed as ‘masterpiece’

There’s no shortage of praise for the Lincoln Aviator

Photo: Lincoln

The winners of the 2021 China Car of the Year and China SUV of the Year awards were determined by a panel of 41 judges. Several judges offered effusive praise for the award-winning Aviator. Judge Liang Hong, a professor at the Communication University of China, called the Aviator’s victory undisputed, saying that it’s a vehicle perfectly tailored to Chinese customers.

Judge Li Geng said the new Lincoln Aviator “demonstrates the awe-inspiring experience that an authentic American luxury brand can offer.” Geng is the editor-in-chief of Orient Auto and a World Car of the Year judge.

Ramp Style publisher Xu Qun went even a step further, calling the new Aviator a masterpiece. Qun says that the Aviator will succeed in helping customers “to go from recognizing Lincoln to understanding Lincoln. That’s deep.

Lincoln continues to grow as one of China’s emerging luxury brands. Following a record year of sales, Lincoln looks to put forth its most successful year in 2021, aided by the launch of the new Nautilus.

