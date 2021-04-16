No Comments

Luke Combs, Ford F-150 Tag-Teaming Again at ACM Awards

Luke Combs and the Ford F-150 get the band back together at the ACM Awards

Photo: Ford

♫Reunited and it feels so goooood!♫ Peaches & Herb may not have been a country act, but that tune feels mighty appropriate for the news that Luke Combs and the Ford F-150 are hooking up once again. Combs and the all-new 2021 Ford F-150 appear together this Sunday at the Academy of Country Music Awards live on CBS.

Built Ford Tough: The all-new F-150 PowerBoost Full Hybrid V6 lives up to the Ford legacy

At last year’s ACM show, Combs (and the all-new F-150) appeared in a short video announcing his partnership with Ford in support of Guitars 4 Vets. The organization donates guitars and instruction to military veterans affected by post-traumatic stress disorder in the hopes that music can bring them peace. The Ford Proud to Honor campaign would go on to donate $500,000 to Guitars 4 Vets chapters around the country.

During the show this Sunday, Luke Combs will appear in a 90-second video that sees him driving a 2021 Ford F-150 to a campsite. There, he meets a couple of veterans, and the trio performs a song together. Not content to sit idly by, the F-150 uses its Pro Power Onboard generator to power up the guitar amps.

Combs looks to rake in more awards on Sunday

Last year, Combs was nominated for three of the top prizes at the ACM Awards: Entertainer of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, and Album of the Year. And he took home the latter two of those because that’s what bosses do.

It’s fixing to be another big night for Luke Combs this Sunday. He’ll be vying for a trio of trophies once again. This time, it’s Entertainer of the Year; Male Artist of the Year; and Music Event of the Year for his duet with Eric Church, “Does to Me.”

No matter how many trophies he walks away with, Luke Combs will have one of the highlights of the night and draw attention to a good cause. You can catch it all this Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Catch the Adventure: The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport is made for the bold and the brave