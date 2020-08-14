No Comments

Mazda Introduces Lineup of 2021 Carbon Edition Models

Mazda vehicles are famous for their sleek, sculpted styling — and thanks to a new special edition, your next Mazda is sure to turn heads wherever you drive. The automaker’s 2021 lineup includes Carbon Edition models of the Mazda6, Mazda CX-9, and the Mazda CX-5. Here’s a look at the exclusive styling cues on these stunning new models.

Signature styling on Carbon Edition models

Each Carbon Edition model boasts a subtle, sophisticated exterior color scheme. Each model is sports futuristic-looking Polymetal Gray paint, complemented by Gloss Black door mirrors and black metallic-finish aluminum alloy wheels. On the inside, Carbon Edition models offer even more outstanding style. Its high-tech, driver-centric cabin comes with striking red leather seats and black honeycomb-patterned trim, complete with red contrast stitching.

Advanced amenities

The Mazda6, Mazda CX-5, and Mazda CX-9 all boast high-tech connectivity and comfort features. The Mazda6 is the ultimate commuter sedan — it can deliver an EPA-estimate 35 mpg on the highway and comes standard with a wealth of i-Activsense safety features. The Mazda CX-5 is perfect for small families and young professionals looking for a stylish, versatile ride. In addition to offering i-ACTIV all-wheel drive and up to 59.6 cubic feet of cargo space, the Mazda CX-5 earned top marks for its safety. This classy crossover earned both a 2020 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ award and a Five-Star Overall Safety Rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The Mazda CX-9 proves that three-row kid-friendly SUVs can be spirited and luxurious. With standard heated front seats, available leather seating, and an available hands-free power liftgate, you can’t go wrong when choosing the CX-9 for your family.

Although we currently don’t know all of the updates that will come to these models for 2021, you can expect them to have even more cutting-edge technologies and upscale amenities.

Furthermore, the specifics features and specs for each Carbon Edition model haven’t been revealed yet. That information will trickle in as the automaker releases details about the 2021 Mazda lineup.