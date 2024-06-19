No Comments

New Model Alert: Meet the All-New 2025 Cadillac OPTIQ SUV

Photo: Cadillac

Cadillac is surging forward with its electric lineup. First it was the all-electric LYRIQ and then came the Escalade IQ, an EV version of the classic large SUV. Now, the latest model being introduced is the 2025 Cadillac OPTIQ — a crossover option for those wanting to step into the electric market.

The all-new Cadillac OPTIQ follows the naming convention of the existing LYRIQ and CELESTIQ, which begs one to wonder what other words will be altered for future models. We already know that the VISTIQ is coming next year, but what about CLASSIQ? EPIQ? CHAOTIQ? Regardless, the OPTIQ EV is said to be “a reimagination of what entry to Cadillac luxury can be,” according to the brand itself.

With a shorter wheelbase than the LYRIQ by 6 inches, Cadillac says the new OPTIQ will be more agile and provide a thrilling drive thanks to its architecture. The SUV is powered by a dual-motor all-wheel drive powertrain that is estimated to achieve an impressive 300 horsepower and 354 lb-ft of torque. The max range for the OPTIQ is said to be 300 miles on a single charge, but the EPA has yet to test the model.

“With near-instantaneous torque, OPTIQ delivers a unique and spirited driving experience. The Ultium Platform allows us to fit enough muscle into a smaller package to provide a thrilling performance, delivering a sensation of isolated precision,” said John Cockburn, chief engineer.

Along with impressive range, power, and charging capabilities, the new OPTIQ EV looks good. Cadillac has certainly found its stride with its latest entries, delivering sharp lines and bold styling from front to back. This new Cadillac EV features a fixed-glass roof, a signature black crystal grille with vertical lighting, and unique lighting choreography as you approach the SUV with your key fob.

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac

As you might expect, the cabin is exceptionally advanced. If you haven’t been paying attention, Cadillac has been implementing some of the most cutting edge tech features in its EVs. The OPTIQ benefits from this trend with a 33-inch diagonal advanced LED display with 9K resolution, Super Cruise driver assistance technology, a standard 19-speaker AKG Audio System and Dolby Atmos, and much more.

With the new OPTIQ sitting in the crossover category, it delivers a segment-best cargo capacity of 26 cubic feet behind the back row. Even with that much space in the cargo area, Cadillac still promises second-row spaciousness.

The 2025 Cadillac OPTIQ has an estimated starting price of $54,000. While I wouldn’t personally classify that price as “entry level” into Cadillac luxury, it’s certainly more affordable than the LYRIQ at $58,590 and the Escalade IQ’s whopping $130,000 MSRP. Production of the new Cadillac OPTIQ is set to begin in the fall, with the SUV offering Luxury and Sport trims.