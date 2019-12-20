No Comments

Meet the Internet Game Cars Database

Image by OpenClipart-Vectors from Pixabay

If you’re someone who loves cars, you probably notice them in entertainment products more than the average viewer. This is the whole idea behind the Internet Movie Cars Database, or IMCDB—a massive library of film screenshots accompanied by the car they feature and the movie they came from. Recently, I had the pleasure of discovering the IMCDB’s video game-focused cousin. So without further ado, meet the Internet Game Cars Database, or IGCD.

Iconic in games and on the road: The Chevrolet Corvette

Just like the IMCDB, the IGCD allows you to search either by car or by the title of the game you’re interested in, and rank each by how prominent a role the vehicle plays in the game. Unlike with movies, however, not all games feature licensed properties. Lots of racing series proudly models like the Corvette or the Camaro, and some games are even based all around one brand or another. Most of the time, though, the developers will base the shapes of their cars off of real-world lookalikes, but not include the nameplate or badging for fear of a lawsuit.

This poses an interesting challenge to the IGCD community since they need to have an almost encyclopedic knowledge of the subtle visual differences between models, model years, and automakers’ distinct styles. One quick look at the 102 pages of results from Chevrolet alone proves that it’s a task that they’re more than up to.

For instance, you’ll find people debating whether the orientation of the light bar on a police vehicle in the 2010 action game Alan Wake would make it a 1977-1986 Chevrolet Caprice or an Impala. Is that rotted out truck in the background of Days Gone a GMC Sierra, or a Silverado? They are pretty sure that one random rundown car on the side of the road in Death Stranding is a Chevy Cruze J300.

It seems that there’s no limit to the amount of detail that can be absorbed by dedicated gearheads, and the Internet Game Cars Database is proof.

