Mitsubishi Outlander Had Record Third Quarter in 2021

Mitsubishi has released its sales results for the third quarter of 2021. The Mitsubishi Outlander, Outlander PHEV, and Eclipse Cross each experienced an increase in sales year over year.

What does the sales report show?

As of the release of the third-quarter sales report, Mitsubishi had calendar year-to-date sales of 77,176 vehicles. This is about 6.3 percent higher than sales during the same time period in 2020. However, in the third quarter of 2021 alone, Mitsubishi sold 23,799 vehicles, which is 4.3 percent less than it sold in the third quarter of 2020.

The Outlander had its best-ever dealer retail sales during a single quarter. It sold 10,602 units in the third quarter this year, compared to 7,923 units in 2020. This is a 34 percent increase year over year. For 2021, sales in the third quarter were even more than 60 percent higher than in the second quarter.

September was also the Outlander’s best-ever dealer retail sales month since it first made its debut in 2002. This helped Mitsubishi sell 32.2 percent more vehicles overall in September 2021 than it did in 2020.

Eclipse Cross sales were also up in the third quarter at 2,583 units sold, compared to 2,429 units sold last year. This makes 2021 the model’s best-ever year for dealer retail sales in the third quarter. The Outlander PHEV also experienced growth in the quarter, increasing from 947 units sold in 2020 to 1,008 units sold in 2021.

The Mirage and Outlander Sport both had sales decreases year over year in the third quarter. However, their calendar year-to-date sales were still higher than they were in 2020. In fact, the Outlander Sport had higher calendar year-to-date sales than any other Mitsubishi model at 28,722 units.

Mitsubishi’s total sales in 2021 could have been higher if it weren’t for the global microchip shortage that’s still affecting many automakers. Once this is resolved, Mitsubishi may break some more personal sales records.