Mitsubishi Reveals the Redesigned 2022 Eclipse Cross

The 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross for Australia

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi has just unveiled the new 2022 Eclipse Cross. This sporty SUV was redesigned to have a more stylish appearance and new technologies, while still providing a driving experience that’s akin to the previous model.

Exterior

The 2020 Eclipse Cross

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

The 2022 Eclipse Cross has a sleeker silhouette and incorporates premium materials throughout to create a sophisticated look. A new variant of the signature Dynamic Shield design concept stands out on the front, while a front bumper guard protects the SUV.

On the back end, Mitsubishi has updated the designs of the rear window and hatch to increase visibility. The new tailgate has a hexagon shape that’s similar to the automaker’s rear-mounted spare tire shape. In addition, the SUV has retained its three-dimensional taillights, which are now noticeably larger.

Interior

Interior of the 2022 Eclipse Cross for Australia

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

The SUV’s black interior features silver accents as well as light gray leather seats and door trims to elevate the appearance. The new 8-inch smartphone-link display audio system sits closer to the driver’s seat and now comes with turning and volume knobs for easier use. A touchpad controller is no longer available, which means that the center console has more room to hold your valuables.

Performance

The 2022 Eclipse Cross has the same 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine as the previous model. Paired with an eight-speed sports mode continuously variable transmission, the engine gets an EPA-estimated 26 in the city and 29 on the highway for the 2020 model, and it will likely have similar numbers for the 2022 model.

The SUV also comes with the Super All-Wheel Control system for easier handling on the road. This system combines Active Stability Control, Active Yaw Control, the Anti-Lock Braking System, and the 4WD system.

In November, the 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross will launch in New Zealand and Australia. The U.S. won’t gain the SUV until the first quarter of 2021.