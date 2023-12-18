No Comments

MotorTrend Names Chevy Colorado Its 2024 Truck of the Year

Photo: Chevrolet

Chevrolet just won its second MotorTrend award of 2023, adding to a growing collection inside the brand’s trophy case. This time around, the Chevrolet Colorado midsize pickup was named the MotorTrend 2024 Truck of the Year — joining the Chevrolet Blazer EV, which already reigns as the 2024 SUV of the Year.

The Colorado triumphed over six strong competitors to win its award. MotorTrend’s editors judge award candidates on six criteria — advancement in design, engineering excellence, performance of intended function, safety, value, and efficiency — and the Colorado handily met each one.

Editors were especially impressed by the Colorado’s off-road capabilities. The truck’s big overhaul for the 2023 model year prioritized all-terrain design, performance features, and technologies. Three dedicated off-road models are available: the Trail Boss, the Z71, and the ZR2. And even Colorado models that aren’t designed for off-roading benefit from a wider track and an updated chassis.

The ZR2 represents Colorado all-terrain performance at its height, offering a suspension lift, Multimatic spool-valve shocks, locking differentials, rugged tires, and an off-road performance app built into the display screen.

Photo: Chevrolet

“The Colorado lineup’s performance on- and off-road, particularly the ZR2’s prowess, is nothing short of exceptional, rivaling even some of the most revered off-road vehicles available,” said Ed Loh, head of editorial for MotorTrend Group. “Earning MotorTrend’s Truck of the Year award is a testament to the Colorado’s all-encompassing excellence across various terrains and utility needs.”

According to MotorTrend, the Colorado provides a high level of utility with 7,700 pounds of max towing and features like corner bed steps, cargo tie-downs, and the available StowFlex tailgate storage compartment. Other Colorado highlights noted by MotorTrend include a well-proportioned exterior, Camaro-inspired interior elements, and a full suite of standard Chevy Safety Assist technologies.

