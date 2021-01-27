No Comments

New Chevy MyWay Service Offers Virtual Online Vehicle Tours

Photo: Chevrolet

General Motors just introduced Chevy MyWay, an online service that offers virtual guided vehicle tours for shoppers.

A Chevrolet Classic: Learn about the latest version of the Silverado 1500 pickup

To use Chevy MyWay, just sign up online for a guided video tour of the Chevrolet vehicle you want. These can be scheduled in advance, or you can log on and get in line for the next available slot.

Chevy MyWay video tours are one-way only. This means you’ll see the product specialist in Chevrolet’s virtual showroom, but they won’t see you.

During the session, the specialist will use their live video and audio feed to show you all aspects of the vehicle you’re touring — from exterior walkarounds to interior close-ups. You’ll be able to ask questions or request specific views at any time. If you want to learn more after the tour, the specialist can help you schedule a test drive at your local dealership.

Top Silverado Accessories: The best ways to customize your Chevy truck

Chevy MyWay will work much like Cadillac Live

Photo: Cadillac

In late 2019, General Motors set up a similar virtual showroom, Cadillac Live, for its luxury brand. However, according to GM Authority, Chevy MyWay takes things even further.

One of Chevy MyWay’s unique features is the 1:Many Studio. With this setup, you can watch online product unveilings, attend video sessions with GM racing experts, and go to virtual auto shows featuring new Chevrolet vehicles. Chevy MyWay also allows you to join a group tour if you’d prefer that to one-on-one assistance.

If you live in the U.S., Chevy MyWay is available seven days a week. The service is currently online from 9 a.m. to midnight Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

GM was already navigating a shift in shopper preferences, with more and more customers preferring a heavily online experience. The need to provide safe and convenient remote options during the COVID-19 pandemic has only accelerated this shift. With Chevy MyWay, Chevrolet and its dealerships have a new way to keep up.