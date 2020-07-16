No Comments

What’s New on the 2021 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray?

2021 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray convertible and coupe models

Photo: Chevrolet

The iconic Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is gaining some exciting new features for the 2021 model year. With more stylish design options and upgraded technologies, the sports car is well-equipped to make commuting to work and cruising through the city more enjoyable.

An eye-catching look

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

Photo: General Motors

The 2021 Corvette Stingray is now available in two new exterior colors—Red Mist Metallic Tintcoat and Silver Flare Metallic. The Full Length Dual Racing Stripe Package has Blue, Red, Yellow, and Orange as new colors. In addition, you can choose between Carbon Flash/Edge Red, Carbon Flash/Midnight Silver, and Carbon Flash/Edge Yellow for the Stinger Stripe.

Inside the car, you can now select the Sky Cool Gray/Yellow Strike color. With an array of custom seat belt and interior leather stitching options as well, it’s easy to have a cabin that matches your style preferences.

Improved handling

2020 Corvette Stingray

Photo: General Motors

To help you stay more in control when driving, the 2021 Corvette Stingray is available with Magnetic Selective Ride Control suspension on models without the Z51 package. This feature more accurately reads the road so you can have smoother rides. Furthermore, the new track digital tachometer and driver mode on-screen visualization keep you better informed on the go.

Innovative technologies

2020 Corvette Stingray interior

Photo: Chevrolet

For the first time, you can utilize Apple CarPlay and Android Auto without plugging in your phone, thanks to new wireless capabilities in the 2021 Corvette Stingray. As such, it’s easier and more convenient to call up a friend or put on a playlist.

The new Buckle To Drive technology comes standard to provide additional peace of mind. This safety feature won’t let you shift out of Park for up to 20 seconds unless you buckle your seat belt.

Despite adding these new features, the 2021 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray coupe has the same starting price as the previous model at $59,995. Be sure to check out the sports car when it’s released later this year.