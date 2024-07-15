No Comments

What Are the Differences Between the GMC Acadia and the Chevrolet Traverse?

The 2024 GMC Acadia

Photo: GMC

The GMC Acadia and Chevrolet Traverse have been fully redesigned for 2024, and these three-row family SUVs have a lot in common. They sit on the same General Motors platform, share the same powertrain, and offer a broadly similar lineup of features and options. However, there are also some important differences between the two models. Here’s a closer look at where the Acadia and Traverse diverge.

The Acadia’s infotainment screen

Photo: GMC

The Traverse’s infotainment screen

Photo: Chevrolet

Features and options

The 2024 Acadia comes equipped with a standard 15-inch center infotainment screen that displays information in a portrait-oriented format. Separate from and to the left of this is an 11-inch digital driver display behind the steering wheel. The 2024 Traverse also comes with an 11-inch driver screen, but it’s integrated into a single display with a 17.7-inch touch screen that’s angled toward the cockpit.

These SUVS have different sound systems as well. The Acadia provides a standard 12-speaker Bose setup and an available 16-speaker option, while the Traverse offers a standard six-speaker system and a 10-speaker Bose upgrade.

Seating and upholstery choices differ a bit, too. The Traverse can be purchased in a seven-seat or eight-seat configuration, while the Acadia is only available as a seven-seater. The Traverse sports standard premium cloth seats, along with upgrades like Evotex (a synthetic leather product) and perforated leather. The Acadia offers a perforated leather option as well, but it comes standard with CoreTec synthetic leather.

The 2024 Chevrolet Traverse

Photo: Chevrolet

Trim levels and pricing

The GMC Acadia and Chevrolet Traverse have different trim level lineups for 2024. The Acadia comes in just three trims: the entry-level Elevation, the off-road AT4, and the luxurious Denali. The Traverse offers four trims: LS, LT, the all-terrain Z71, and the sporty RS. And as you’d expect, these Acadia and Traverse trims distinguish themselves on the exterior with a variety of grille, wheel, and body accent designs.

Because it’s part of the more premium-focused GMC brand, each Acadia trim level costs more than its Traverse counterpart. The Acadia Elevation trim starts at $43,995, while the Traverse’s LS and LT trims are priced at $38,995 and $41,395, respectively. Moving up, the Acadia AT4 ($51,395) is priced higher than its Traverse Z71 counterpart ($47,795). At the top of the lineup, the Acadia Denali commands the highest starting price at $55,695, although the Traverse RS is close behind at $55,595.

