What Are the Differences Between the GMC Acadia and the Chevrolet Traverse?
The GMC Acadia and Chevrolet Traverse have been fully redesigned for 2024, and these three-row family SUVs have a lot in common. They sit on the same General Motors platform, share the same powertrain, and offer a broadly similar lineup of features and options. However, there are also some important differences between the two models. Here’s a closer look at where the Acadia and Traverse diverge.
Features and options
The 2024 Acadia comes equipped with a standard 15-inch center infotainment screen that displays information in a portrait-oriented format. Separate from and to the left of this is an 11-inch digital driver display behind the steering wheel. The 2024 Traverse also comes with an 11-inch driver screen, but it’s integrated into a single display with a 17.7-inch touch screen that’s angled toward the cockpit.
These SUVS have different sound systems as well. The Acadia provides a standard 12-speaker Bose setup and an available 16-speaker option, while the Traverse offers a standard six-speaker system and a 10-speaker Bose upgrade.
Seating and upholstery choices differ a bit, too. The Traverse can be purchased in a seven-seat or eight-seat configuration, while the Acadia is only available as a seven-seater. The Traverse sports standard premium cloth seats, along with upgrades like Evotex (a synthetic leather product) and perforated leather. The Acadia offers a perforated leather option as well, but it comes standard with CoreTec synthetic leather.
Trim levels and pricing
The GMC Acadia and Chevrolet Traverse have different trim level lineups for 2024. The Acadia comes in just three trims: the entry-level Elevation, the off-road AT4, and the luxurious Denali. The Traverse offers four trims: LS, LT, the all-terrain Z71, and the sporty RS. And as you’d expect, these Acadia and Traverse trims distinguish themselves on the exterior with a variety of grille, wheel, and body accent designs.
Because it’s part of the more premium-focused GMC brand, each Acadia trim level costs more than its Traverse counterpart. The Acadia Elevation trim starts at $43,995, while the Traverse’s LS and LT trims are priced at $38,995 and $41,395, respectively. Moving up, the Acadia AT4 ($51,395) is priced higher than its Traverse Z71 counterpart ($47,795). At the top of the lineup, the Acadia Denali commands the highest starting price at $55,695, although the Traverse RS is close behind at $55,595.
