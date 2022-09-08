No Comments

Jeep Reveals Two EVs Coming to U.S. in 2024

The all-electric Jeep Recon hits the trail in 2024

Photo: Stellantis

On Thursday, Jeep revealed plans to bring two electric vehicles to the United States by 2024. The Jeep Recon and tentatively-named Wagoneer S will be among four all-electric SUVs coming from the brand by the end of 2025.

Jeep CEO Christian Meunier revealed the brand’s electrification strategy in a YouTube video celebrating Jeep 4xe Day. The short video hyped up the new Jeep EVs coming to America within the next few years, connecting them to the brand’s 4×4 heritage as well as the recent success of the Wrangler 4xe and Grand Cherokee 4xe.

“With the continuous expansion of the 4xe technology across our entire portfolio, we are redefining freedom and adventure in a way that only the Jeep brand can,” says Jim Morrison, Jeep’s head of brand for North America. “By the end of 2025, our full lineup will be electrified, including four all-electric vehicles competing in the heart of the marketplace.”

Watch: Jeep Recon, Wagoneer S revealed during Jeep 4xe Day

The all-new Jeep Recon promises to deliver all of the essentials folks expect of a Jeep. Namely, advanced 4×4, Trail Rated capabilities, and technologies like Selec-Terrain and Uconnect. And in the style of the Wrangler, it’ll sport removable doors and glass as well as a one-touch powertop.

Jeep says the Wrangler S will hit 0-60 in 3.5 seconds

Photo: Stellantis

Jeep was a bit more giving with the details of the Wagoneer S, an EV that builds on the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer. Meunier says that Jeep is targeting 400 miles of range, 600 horsepower, and a 3.5-second 0-60 mph time for the all-electric Wagoneer. On top of that, you can expect this thing to be luxurious as all get out.

Jeep is targeting early next year for the public debuts of the Recon and Wrangler S. Reservations for both should open up immediately after their reveals. Production on both Jeep EVs will kick off in North America by 2024.

The all-electric Jeep Avenger arrives in Europe and other international markets next year

Photo: Stellantis

While we’ll have a little while to wait before the Recon and Wagoneer S EVs arrive in 2024, Europe gets a jumpstart next year with the first Jeep EV: the Avenger. Jeep announced that this electric SUV, which it previewed back in March, will debut in Paris next month. It should hit showrooms across the Atlantic by early next year.

Jeep plans for 50% of all sales in the United States and 100% of all sales in Europe to come from EVs by the year 2030.