What Does the New Kia Logo Look Like?
The Kia logo hasn’t changed much since 2004, but thanks to some sleuthing done by Car and Driver, we know that may not be the case very soon. With a new Head of Design at the helm and a couple of sleek vehicles and concepts debuting last year, it makes sense that the Korean brand would change things up in 2020.
According to a trademark application submitted to the Korea Intellectual Property Rights Information Service (KIPRIS) on July 19, the new logo — which still spells out Kia — will be visible in both red and black, with the black variant likely used for standard models and the red used for performance vehicles. The new badge isn’t entirely new, though. When Kia debuted its Imagine by Kia concept in March, the angular logo was featured on the vehicle in silver.
The evolution of the Kia badge
Throughout its 75-year history, Kia has had six different international logos as well as a really cool South Korean logo. The first wasn’t introduced until 1953 and was styled in the shape of a triangle with the word “Kia” in the center. This was followed by a green, upside-down Q in 1964 and a blue, wave-like logo in 1986. It wasn’t until 1994 that Kia transitioned to a logo that most of us are familiar with today. However, the badge was slightly refurbished once more in 2004 and has remained untouched since then.
What do you think?
When the news broke of the updated Kia logo, some auto enthusiasts weren’t too sure of the somewhat illegible design. Some critiqued it saying “What’s a VVKM?” and “K backwards N?” while others praised the new badge, saying it was about time the automaker modernized its look. The trademark application has yet to be approved and there’s no telling if Kia will actually use the logo at all. What do you think of the design? Do you prefer the current logo or the new abstract version?
