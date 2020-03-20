No Comments

New Versions of the 2020 Buick GL8 Avenir are Heading to China

New four and seven-seat versions are on the way

Photo: Buick

China has long been a huge part of GM’s global market, and the company is continuously seeking ways to broaden their various brands in the country. Their latest move involves the new 2020 Buick GL8 Avenir, which will make its way to China during the first half of this year. There will be two variants, including a four-seat flagship version and a seven-seat version.

The 2020 Buick GL8 Avenir

The Buick GL8 nameplate is certainly no stranger in China. The model was first introduced to the country back in 2000, and has gone on to be an enduring favorite in the market. Its seven-seat configuration remains popular, with new GL8s produced in China every model year.

The 2020 Buick GL8 Avenir will be the latest model to make a splash in the Chinese market. While the seven-seat version is returning, the big news is the launching of a new four-seat flagship variant. GM hopes that this new version will freshen up the brand and provide drivers with more options while still maintaining the luxury expected from the Buick brand.

Coming to fruition

The 2020 Buick GL8 Avenir will essentially be the production version of the previously-revealed Buick GL8 Avenir Concept. This early version of the model was shown off before the 2019 Shanghai International Auto Show, and showed off gorgeous interiors and other luxury features. The production model is expected to retain these features.

“The newest members of the Avenir family push the boundary of the brand’s attainable luxury,” Executive Director of Buick Sales and Marketing at SAIC-GM, Molly Peck, says in the press release. “They demonstrate our focus on offering tailored solutions for our local customers and will further solidify Buick’s leading position in the luxury MPV segment in China.”

GM is hoping to have the 2020 Buick GL8 Avenir launched in China by late spring or early summer. Both four and seven-seat configuration versions will launch at the same time.