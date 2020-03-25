Nissan Altima Named to US News’ List of 9 Best Midsize Cars for the Money in 2020
The 2020 Nissan Altima is a stylish sedan equipped with the automaker’s advanced safety technologies and a well-appointed cabin. The midsize sedan also delivers impressive value, according to the editors at U.S. News & World. It snagged a spot on their list of the 9 Best Midsize Cars for the Money in 2020.
The editors weighted multiple factors including the potential costs of repair and maintenance checks. Fuel costs and the vehicle’s Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price were also calculated into the equation.
The 2020 Nissan Altima, with an MSRP of $24,100, earned positive reviews from the editors for its comfortable accommodations, design, and refined ride performance. It earned a spot in the top half of the U.S. News’ list.
“The Nissan Altima boasts a modern and attractive cabin, and perhaps its best attribute is its seating, which is regarded to be amongst the most comfortable in the class,” according to U.S. News & World Report writer Cherise Threewitt. “Ride quality is smooth and comfortable, though performance and handling aren’t especially sporty.”
2020 Nissan Altima performance
The 2020 Nissan Altima delivers impressive fuel economy, saving you money and time at the pump. When equipped with front-wheel drive, the 2020 Altima earns an EPA-estimated 32 combined mpg. Opt for all-wheel drive, and you can expect a 30 combined mpg. You can choose between two engines to power the 2020 Altima — the VC-Turbo and the 2.5-liter four-cylinder Direct Injection Gasoline engine.
2020 Nissan Altima interior
The well-equipped cabin features a long list of available comfort and convenience features including:
- Remote Engine Start System with Intelligent Climate Control
- Heated front seats
- Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control
- Bose Premium Audio Systems
Connectivity technologies include Bluetooth audio and turn-by-turn navigation.
