Nissan Debuts Higher Price Tag for 2020 Frontier

Photo: Nissan

The Nissan Frontier is famous for going the distance. In February of 2020, a 13-year-old Nissan Frontier surpassed 1 million miles! In addition to its remarkable dependability, the Frontier is also associated with the lowest price tag in the truck market, until now.

According to MotorTrend writer Kelly Lin, thanks to its retuned and powerful powertrain, the Frontier’s tag — an approximate jump to $27,885 — is more in line with other trucks on the market. It’s still less expensive than the Honda Ridgeline and Jeep Gladiator, though.

Powerful past

A 2019 Nissan Frontier offered a four-cylinder engine mated to a five-speed manual transmission rated at 152 horsepower and a 4.0-liter V6 engine rated at 261 horsepower. An automatic transmission was available, but it cost more.

Intense future

For 2020, Nissan is upping its engine game in the Frontier with a 310 horsepower-rated 3.8-liter direct injection V6 engine mated to a new nine-speed automatic transmission for every trim. Highly responsive performance is delivered with a rating of 281 lb-ft of torque.

“The new nine-speed automatic is similar to the one introduced on the 2020 TITAN and is designed to maximize powertrain efficiency and provide enhanced acceleration feel,” Nissan reports.

Photo: Nissan

Photo: Nissan

Photo: Nissan

The jump in price might seem shocking at first, but when comparing the 2019 Frontier models equipped with the more expensive automatic transmission and V6 engine combo to the 2020 Frontier, the increase is less than $2,000, according to Nissan.

The powertrain isn’t the only thing Nissan has updated for the 2020 Frontier. Now standard are features such as push button start, manual tilt steering, leather shift knob, power windows with driver side auto-down, and power door locks. Plus, you won’t have to pay extra for the Midnight Edition or Special Edition Package if you opt for the 2020 Frontier Crew Cab SV. In 2019, these optional packages retained additional fees.

Although the 2020 Nissan Frontier features a more expensive starting price than ever before, it offers you more power, features, and design elements along with the Frontier’s legendary dependability.