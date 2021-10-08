No Comments

[Photos] The 2022 Ford Expedition Timberline is the Truth

Ford wants you to know the Expedition Timberline rules and Jeep Wagoneer drools

Photo: Ford

Ford’s all about synergy, you know. Last year, the Blue Oval launched an ultra-rugged off-road-focused variant of the Explorer called the Timberline. And folks sure did like it. Enough so that now, Ford is beefing up the 2022 Expedition lineup with its own Timberline model.

Ford says flat-out that Expedition Timberline beats the Jeep Wagoneer

At a point, you kind of have to wonder if Jeep really did Ford dirty somewhere along the line. Because on top of coming for the Wrangler’s entire wig with the 2021 Bronco, Ford goes right after the all-new Jeep Wagoneer with the Expedition Timberline.

Ford doesn’t just allude to the fact that the Expedition Timberline is better than the Wagoneer. No, it goes for the throat, pointing out several details where the Jeep gets junked.

For starters, Ford gets a bit punny with it, saying the “Timberline series elevates the Expedition above the Jeep Wagoneer” and meaning it literally. Because, you see, the 2022 Ford Expedition Timberline has 10.6 inches of max ground clearance, which beats the Wagoneer by a good 0.6 inches.

Oh, and Ford isn’t done either. Did you know that the Expedition Timberline weighs 4 percent less, has a better power to weight ratio, and gets 48 more horsepower and 106 more lb-ft of torque than the Wagoneer’s V8? Now you do, because Ford couldn’t be happier to tell ya about it.

“Timberline sets a new standard with full-size SUV customers who need more passenger space, great off-road capability, and a basecamp for life’s journeys,” said Mike Kipley, Ford Expedition chief engineer.

Behold, the 2022 Ford Expedition Timberline

Hey, Jeep Wagoneer. Be jealous

Photo: Ford

Haters will say it’s fake (but it’s so real)

Photo: Ford

Look at all these people enjoying the 2022 Expedition Timberline

Photo: Ford

This is so cozy. Your move, Wagoneer

Photo: Ford

Look at this huge 15.5-inch screen in a Ford Expedition Timberline

Photo: Ford

On top of all the stuff that puts the Wagoneer in the trash, the 2022 Ford Expedition Timberline gets the Bronco’s Trail Turn Assist feature, 33-inch Goodyear Wrangler ATs, the underbody protection of a Ford F-150 Raptor, and a two-speed transfer case.

Oh, and it’s just so fancy. Lookit how fancy it is. The fancy, better-than-Jeep-Wagoneer-in-so-many-ways Expedition Timberline will be available toward the beginning of next year when the 2022 Ford Expedition launches.