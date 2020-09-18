No Comments

2022 Hyundai Tucson Debuts Bold Next-Gen Design

Photo: Hyundai

The Tucson is one of Hyundai’s most popular vehicles, which means the stakes are high for the model’s 2022 redesign. As seen in the new Tucson’s online debut earlier this week, Hyundai has gone all-in on a compelling new look, upgraded eco-friendliness, and a vast array of advanced digital features for this compact SUV. Here are just a few of the highlights presented by the 2022 Tucson.

A radically redesigned exterior

Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy comes through clearly in the Tucson’s eye-catching exterior layout. New daytime running lamps light up to reveal their integration into the winglike grille, while the taillamps show off tiny triangular elements once they’re switched on. The rear Hyundai logo rides high on the bottom edge of the rear glass. The Tucson’s overall exterior sculpting incorporates unique jewel-like facets and geometrically carved lines. New paint colors dominate, too. Six fresh shades are available for gas models and three debut for Tucson hybrid variants.

Photo: Hyundai

A sleek, spacious interior

The new interior of the Tucson prioritizes calm, airy space. The top of the layered dashboard curves around to unite with the tops of the front doors. A hoodless gauge cluster adds to the cockpit’s open feel. The available 10.25-inch center display with navigation emphasizes vertical lines and a button-free design as it elegantly slants down from the dash. The sleek console features shift buttons instead of a normal lever. New air purification tech keeps out dust, moisture, and pollution to make the climate more breathable and relaxing. The Tucson’s roominess also extends to the cargo compartment, with 38.7 cubic feet of space available behind the second row.

New hybrid powertrains

For the first time, the Tucson will be available in regular hybrid and plug-in hybrid configurations in addition to its gas engine. The hybrid powertrain incorporates a 1.6-liter gas engine, an electric motor, and efficient new Continuously Variable Valve Duration technology. This setup achieves a combined output of 226 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. Tucson hybrid models are also equipped with E-Handling tech that enables more precise steering and stable cornering.

Photo: Hyundai

Photo: Hyundai

Photo: Hyundai

Photo: Hyundai

Photo: Hyundai

Leading-edge technologies

Drivers will find a wealth of new technologies inside the 2022 Tucson. The Hyundai Digital Key system uses Near Field Communication to turn a smartphone into a key, remote starter, and climate controller. The infotainment system integrates smartphones via multi-device wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other tech highlights include an in-car calendar app, enhanced natural voice recognition, and a car-to-home system that lets drivers control smart appliances from behind the wheel.

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson goes on sale this month in South Korea, and it’s expected to arrive in the U.S. sometime during the first half of next year.