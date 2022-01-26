No Comments

[Photos] Mighty 2023 Toyota Sequoia Brings the Big Wood

Photo: Toyota

Toyota has revealed the all-new 2023 Sequoia, and you know what? It’s a real tree-t. Get it? Because a sequoia is a tree, and it’s like treat but with … ah, you get it.

Toyota’s getting all of it with the new Sequoia for sure. This marks the first new generation of Sequoia since way back in 2007, which means the current 2022 model is almost old enough to drive itself (or cop serious attitude with its parents). And, oh, what a glow-up it is.

2023 Sequoia gets twin-turbo hybrid V6 standard

Where’s the beef? Under the hood

Photo: Toyota

Following in the footsteps (or tread marks) of the 2022 Toyota Tundra, the all-new Sequoia features the twin-turbo i-FORCE MAX hybrid V6. Standard across the lineup, the hybrid powertrain should deliver a beefy 437 horsepower and 583 lb-ft of torque for the Sequoia, marking as Toyota notes “a huge improvement over the previous generation.” For context, the current Sequoia’s standard 5.7-liter V8 puts down 381 horsepower and 401 lb-ft of torque.

The i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain will also no doubt lead to a pretty huge leap in fuel economy. Because the current Sequoia is quite massive and only comes with a V8, it’s one of the weaker SUVs in terms of fuel economy, returning just 13 mpg in the city, 17 mpg on the highway, and 15 mpg combined.

A 2023 Sequoia Limited pulling an Airstream with ease

Photo: Toyota

As for how the 2023 Sequoia uses all that beef, Toyota promises max towing up to 9,000 pounds. That’d represent a 22 percent increase in towing capacity and help bring the Sequoia in line with other large three-row SUVs.

2023 Toyota Sequoia to the world: we fancy out here

Robust power is just half the battle when you’re talking about a full-size SUV. It’s got to offer a lot of space, and it needs to ensure a certain level of quality. With three rows of seating, optional second-row captain’s chairs, and a reclining third row with optional power folding, the new 2023 Toyota Sequoia has things more than covered in terms of comfort.

The new Sequoia offers an Adjustable Cargo Shelf

Photo: Toyota

The Sequoia will also offer an exclusive Sliding Third Row with Adjustable Cargo Shelf that’s capable of sliding fore and aft 6 inches. Folded down, it works in conjunction with the Sequoia’s new Adjustable Cargo Shelf System, which offers superior cargo organization capabilities.

But, again, Toyota would have a tough time competing with your Expeditions and your Suburbans without a bit of that chef’s kiss-style luxury. So to cover that, the 2023 Toyota Sequoia will also get the new Capstone flagship trim. Announced earlier this month for the Tundra, the Capstone trim is the new Toyota standard for luxury.

The Sequoia Capstone gets chrome accents inside and out, including massive, Sequoia-first 22-inch chrome wheels. It shares the standard power running boards with the Tundra Capstone as well as trim-exclusive acoustic glass and a black-and-white leather interior theme with semi-aniline leather-trimmed seats. Also, open-pore American Walnut trim for that extra bit of ooh-la-la.

The Capstone will fittingly top a range of five trims that includes the SR5, Limited, Platinum, and TRD Pro. SR5 and Limited models with part-time 4WD will be offered with a first-for-Sequoia TRD Off-Road package that equips models with, among other things, Multi-Terrain Select, Multi-Terrain Monitor, Downhill Assist Control, unique 18-inch wheels, and TRD-tuned Bilstein monotube shocks.

2023 Toyota Sequoia dropping summer 2022

Beyond all this, the Sequoia offers gotta-have-its like Drive Mode Select, the latest Toyota Audio Multimedia System (with standard 8-inch screen or optional 14-inch screen), Drive Connect with Intelligent Assistant, and Toyota Safety Sense 2.5. So just about everything Toyota would need to make the Sequoia a contender in a competitive segment.

Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Texas will build the 2023 Sequoia at its plant in San Antonio. The SUV should launch in the summer of 2022, so be on the lookout for more updates on features and pricing closer to warmer days.