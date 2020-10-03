No Comments

[PHOTOS] Check Out the Nissan Maxima 40th Anniversary Edition

The Nissan Maxima is on the verge of hitting the big 4-0. But since Nissan’s four-door sports car can’t go out and buy a convertible to help it cope with this midlife crisis, the Maxima will have to settle for the limited-production 40th Anniversary Edition package. Here’s a look at what the model’s birthday present contains.

Maxima 40th Anniversary Edition

Available only for the range-topping 2021 Nissan Maxima Platinum model, the 40th Anniversary Edition package adds exclusive styling to the flagship sedan, both inside and out. The Anniversary Edition’s most striking feature is its two-tone Ruby Slate Gray Pearl paint job, accompanied by a contrasting black roof. This special Maxima sports exclusive badging and black exhaust finishers. It even rides on custom 19-inch gloss black aluminum-alloy wheels.

On the inside, the exclusive model sets itself apart with red semi-aniline leather-appointed seating, emblazoned with 40th Anniversary embossing. There’s plenty of red contrast stitching throughout the cabin, along with Satin Dark Chrome interior trim. The Maxima pays homage to its heritage with white speedometer and tachometer faces. But the additions aren’t solely aesthetic — the Maxima 40th Anniversary Edition also includes heated rear seats to keep your passengers nice and cozy.

About the Nissan Maxima

Now in its eighth generation, the Maxima is Nissan’s longest-running nameplate in America. While it may not quite live up to the “four-door sports car” hype that Nissan uses to market the model, the Maxima is a time-tested safe bet, according to industry experts. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has named the Maxima a Top Safety Pick for five straight years. The results of the J.D. Power surveys are inclined to agree — the Maxima has earned a nod in the Initial Quality Study and the APEAL Study for three consecutive years.

You’ll be able to get the 2021 Maxima and the 40th Anniversary Edition package this fall at dealerships nationwide.