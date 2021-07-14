Pricing and New Trim Announcement for 2022 Subaru Ascent
The award-winning Subaru Ascent made its debut in 2017 and was based on the striking VIZIV-7 concept that appeared at the 2016 Los Angeles Auto Show. Since then, the mid-size crossover has been lauded for its spaciousness, as it is the largest Subaru model, as well as its impeccable safety features. For 2022, Subaru has announced that pricing will remain unchanged, but there will be a new edition available in the lineup.
The starting price of the base 2022 Ascent is $32,295. Next up is the Ascent Premium, which comes in at $34,795 while the Ascent Limited starts at $39,595. The top-of-the-line is the Ascent Touring, which has an MSRP of $45,445. Poised to sit between the Premium and Limited is the all-new Ascent Onyx Edition, which will start at $37,995.
What’s on the Ascent Onyx Edition?
Available only as a seven-passenger model (as opposed to other trims that offer eight-passenger seating), the Ascent Onyx Edition will come with a unique exterior design and a sleek interior to match. Along with features available on the Premium, the Onyx Edition will include:
- Black-finish exterior elements, badging, and 20-inch alloy wheels
- Subaru StarTex water-repellent seats for easy clean up
- Reverse Automatic Braking
- Power rear liftgate
- Heated steering wheel
- Keyless access with push-button start
If you want to go further with your 2022 Ascent Onyx Edition, you’ll have one option package available to you. For $2,200, you will add a panoramic moonroof, navigation, and a retractable cargo cover to your Ascent.
Subaru has yet to update its website with the 2022 Ascent details. As such, although the automaker noted that there were no other significant changes on the model, be on the lookout for any sneaky updates that weren’t mentioned already.
